Supreme court said, property is equal, daughters are always there, sons change

new Delhi. The Supreme Court has given an important decision in favor of daughters on Tuesday, under which now the court has also considered daughters equal share in father or paternal property. The decision of the bench of Justice Arun Mishra clearly states that this is an interpretation of the amendment in the Succession Act 2005.

The Supreme Court in its critical comment on the verdict said, daughters are always daughters. The sons remain only till marriage. That is, even before the amendment in 2005, if a father has died, then the daughters will get equal share of the father's property with the son or sons.

The Supreme Court has made it clear through its decision that on 5 September 2005 Parliament amended the Succession Act of the undivided Hindu family. Through this amendment, daughters were treated as an equal share in the ancestral property. In such a situation, even before these amendments came into force on September 9, 2005, if a person has died and the property is divided later, then the share will have to be given to the daughters.

Please tell that in the year 1985 when NT Rama Rao was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. At that time, he passed the law of equal shareholding of daughters in ancestral property. Just 20 years after this, in 2005, the Parliament passed the law to treat daughters as equal shareholders of equal sons in ancestral property for the whole country. This case was about the sharing of property between sister brothers.

There was a plea of ​​the sister in the Supreme Court in which the brothers refused to give their sister an equal share of the property, saying that the father had died before 2005 in September 9. Therefore this amendment will not be applicable in this case. The Supreme Court has made it clear through its decision that even if a father has died before 9 September 2005, daughters will get an equal share of sons in the property.

While giving this decision, the Bench of Justice Arun Mishra has made it clear that daughters will get share in property equal to sons. That means it will clear another way to strengthen the female power.