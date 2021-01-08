Supreme Court said- Weapons, bullet-proof jackets and helmets should be given to forest rangers

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over incidents of attack on forest rangers by wildlife hunters and smugglers and said it could pass orders regarding providing weapons, bullet-proof jackets and helmets to these officers to ensure their safety. is. Also Read – SC issued notice to speakers and MLAs in the case of merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian said that the forest officers are facing big forces and millions of dollars are being grabbed by the smugglers. The bench was considering an interim application filed in the 25-year-old TN Godavarman Tirumulpad's PIL. The bench said that the Enforcement Directorate should be involved in this matter. It should have a separate wildlife cell. All this is money earned from crime.

Savage attacks on forest rangers

The bench took cognizance of the statement made by senior advocate Shyam Dewan that India's share in the attacks on forest officials is 38 percent. He drew the attention of the bench to the incidents of attacks on forest officials in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Dewan said, "Vandalistic attacks are being carried out on Forest Rangers. Not only this, these people are also filing cases against these officials. "

In Assam they get weapons, then in Maharashtra they only have ‘sticks’.

The bench said, “When we go to Assam, (see) they have been given weapons, whereas in Maharashtra they only have ‘sticks’.” The bench said that a proper order in this matter will be passed after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Shyam Dewan and ADN Rao have given a statement regarding the defense of the forest rangers.

Officers should be given weapons, bullet proof jackets and helmets

As soon as the hearing on the application began, the bench said, “We will direct the officers to be given weapons, bullet proof jackets and helmets.” Forest officials in Karnataka can be seen roaming around in ‘chappals’ and wildlife hunters kill them to the hut. We want the Solicitor General to give a statement on the next date of hearing that the personnel will be given weapons. “

Forest Rangers are under attack and false cases are being filed against them.

The bench, in its order, recorded that forest rangers were being attacked in various states and false cases were being registered against them for their duty. The bench said, “It is also difficult to imagine how the forest officials should be protected from these poachers who continue illegal activities in such a vast area.” It is very difficult for unarmed forest officials to enforce any law compared to poachers armed with deadly weapons. ”

These officers cannot even call anyone for help in the forest

The bench adjourned the hearing for four weeks and said that appropriate order will be passed keeping in mind the statements of the advocates concerned. The bench said that in the event of forest attacks by these poachers, these officers cannot even call anyone for help in the forest. The bench said that the way police can be called for help in cities, there should be some kind of arrangement for forest officials as well. The Chief Justice said, “There is a need to curb such crimes.”

In the forest of Maharashtra, I myself saw that the forest officials did not even have weapons.

The bench said, last month I was in the forest of Maharashtra and I myself saw that the forest officials did not even have weapons. How will they protect themselves in the event of an attack? Solicitor General, we want you to explore all possibilities. There is a need to curb such crimes. Diwan said that cases have been registered against forest officials in Maharashtra and Rajasthan and attacks have also taken place on them. He said that these states should be asked what action was taken in such incidents.