Supreme court told Jammu and Kashmir administration – explore possibility of restoring 4G internet service in some areas

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G Internet services in some areas. The Jammu and Kashmir administration, while seeking time to take instructions on the restoration of high-speed Internet service, said that a new lieutenant governor has been appointed in the union territory.

After the resignation of GC Murmu from the post of Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the new Lt. Governor. In August last year, the Center announced the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories. Since then, high-speed Internet service in Jammu and Kashmir is suspended.

The apex court told the administration that nothing has changed with the change of Lieutenant Governor, as there is a special committee to look into the matter. A bench of Justice NV Raman, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice BR Gavai listed the contempt petition of NGO Foundation for Media Professionals for 11 August after a brief hearing.

The organization has requested to initiate contempt proceedings against the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly “willfully disregarding” compliance with the May 11 order of the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, told the bench that they need to take instructions as the lieutenant governor of the union territory has changed and the new lieutenant has taken charge yesterday. The bench said that changing the Lt. Governor does not change anything as the Empowered Committee is looking into the matter.

The bench said that the apex court cannot tell how the situation is at the ground level, but the point is that the matter should not be delayed. The bench asked Mehta to take instructions on whether 4G services could be restored in some areas.

Mehta said that there is no intention to delay the case as the verdict of the apex court has been implemented verbatim and he will take instructions. The bench asked Mehta to explain the circumstances under which the Lieutenant Governor had allegedly said that the 4G Internet service could be restored and what was the basis of the Lieutenant Governor’s statement.

Senior advocate Hujefa Ahmadi, appearing on behalf of the NGO, has been repeatedly asking for time in this case. The bench told Ahmadi that they should also know about the changes and asked them to wait two more days. The bench told Mehta that there is no question of further adjournment in this matter and they should take instructions on this matter.

