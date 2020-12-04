Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Masjid Trust, government trust will not include

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea seeking direction to nominate representatives of the state and central government in the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust for the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya. Justice R. F. The bench headed by Nariman gave this decision after hearing the arguments of advocate Hari Shankar Jain. The bench dismissed the plea filed by two advocates Shishir Chaturvedi and Karunesh Kumar Shukla. Also Read – Kisan Movement: Petition in Supreme Court to remove farmers from Delhi-Noida border

According to the petition, the Sunni Waqf Board granted a trust named Hyndo Islamic Cultural Foundation to build a public utility center, including a mosque, cultural and research center, community kitchen, a hospital and a library on the five acres of land given to build the mosque. The making was announced on 29 July.

The plea given in the petition said that there is no provision to nominate any official of the government, as in a trust made by the central government. The petition said that it is expected that hundreds of people will go to the site of the Islamic trust and it will get funds from India as well as from abroad, so there should be proper management of the fund and the assets of justice.

It is in the public interest that the central government and the state government have all relevant information about the working of the trust to maintain public order and ensure that there is no disturbance and any trust, the petition said. The fund is not misused.

The PIL, filed through advocate Divya Jyoti Singh, said that for the proper administration of the five acres of land and construction allotted to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board to form a trust of the central and state government representatives belonging to the Sunni Muslim community. Instructions should be issued to the central government.

Let me tell you that after the decision of Ram Janmabhoomi in favor of Hindus on November 9 last year, the court had said to give five acres of land for a mosque in Ayodhya itself. A mosque is to be built in Dhannipur, Ayodhya.

