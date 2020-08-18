Supreme Court verdict on ‘PM Cares Fund’ a setback for transparency and accountability to the public: Congress

new Delhi: The Congress said that the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the ‘PM Cares’ fund is a setback for the government’s transparency and accountability towards the public. The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “The Supreme Court verdict is a setback for the government’s accountability and transparency towards the public.” This is a sad day in terms of the responsibility and accountability of the rulers to the voters. On Tuesday refused to give instructions to move. Also Read – SSR Case: Riya has no connection with Aditya Thackeray, Dino Morea also denies everything

A three-member bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Justice R. Subhash Reddy and Justice MR Shah, in their decision heard through video conference on the petition of an NGO, said that voluntary contribution to the National Disaster Response Fund can be done because There is no such legal restriction under the Disaster Management Act. Also Read – In the PM-Cayers case, Nadda targeted Rahul, said, the court turned water on crooked plans

The NGO Center for Public Interest Litigations had requested the court in this PIL to direct the Center to transfer the amount deposited in the PM Cares Fund to NDRF to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic. The Center set up the Prime Minister’s Civil Assistance and Relief (PM Cares) Fund on 28 March with the intention of dealing with emergencies like the Kovid-19 epidemic and providing relief to the affected people. The Prime Minister is the ex-officio Chairman of this PM Cares Fund and the Defense Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are ex-officio trustees. Also Read – Congress writes letter to Mark Zuckerberg, demanding high-level inquiry into Facebook case