Supreme Court Verdict on UGC Guidelines: paving way for final year exams, Supreme Court gives important decision

Supreme Court Verdict on UGC Guidelines: The way has been cleared to conduct final year examinations in the universities of the country. The Supreme Court has upheld the UGC circular to hold the examination till 30 September. Hearing a petition in this regard, the apex court said that the state governments could not decide not to conduct examinations during the Corona crisis.

The court said that the states, which have difficulty in conducting the exam in the Corona crisis period, can give the application to postpone the examination with the UGC.

In this case, the Supreme Court reserved its decision on August 18 after hearing the petitions challenging the UGC directive to hold the final year or semester examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in universities and other higher education institutions by September 30.