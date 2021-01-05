Supreme Court will give big decision today on Modi government’s ambitious ‘Central Vista Project’

Supreme Court, Center, Central Vista Project, New Delhi: The Supreme Court will give its verdict on Tuesday on the petitions challenging the Center’s ambitious ‘Central Vista Project’. Questions have been raised on several points, including environmental clearance for this project and changes in land use for it. Many people including Rajiv Suri challenged this project in the Supreme Court. These petitions have also been questioned on various clearances including change in land use for the project, environmental clearance, and grant of no objection certificate for the same. Also Read – The Supreme Court said – there is no ban on granting bail to the accused of triple talaq, but the first victim Muslim woman…

The hearing was held on November 5 last year

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjeev Khanna will pass judgment on these petitions. On November 5 last year, this bench, while completing the hearing on these petitions, said that a decision on these will be given later.

Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the validity of the center's plan for the redevelopment of the Central Vista area, today. pic.twitter.com/3uBdoY2WgX

The apex court on December 7 allowed the central government to organize Bhumi Pujan.

However, at the same time, on December 7, the apex court gave permission to the Central Government to organize the Central Vista project. The government had assured the court that no work such as construction work or felling of buildings or cutting of trees should be done till the petitions challenging the project are settled. The foundation stone program of the project was held on 10 December. In this program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament House.

Target of construction of Triangular Parliament House August 2022

The project was announced in September last year, in which a new triangular parliament house is to be constructed. It will have a seating capacity of 900 to 1200 MPs. Its construction is aimed at August 2022, when the country will celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence.

The Central Vista project is spread over a three kilometer long radius

The Common Central Secretariat is expected to be built by 2024 under the Central Vista project. The project is spread over three kilometers from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Expenditure estimates of Rs 971 crores

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said on 5 December that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament House on 10 December and its construction work is likely to be completed by 2022, which can cost Rs 971 crore.

Court’s decision will decide the future of the project

Earlier, the apex court had said that any change at the ground level for the Central Vista project would be done by the authority at its own risk. The court also made it clear that the future of the project will depend on its decision.

The central government had presented its stand

During the hearing in this case, the Center had argued in the court that the project would save the money, which is paid for taking premises on rent for the central government ministries in the national capital. The Center also said that the decision of the new Parliament House was not taken in haste and there was no violation of any rule or law for the project in any way.

Questions in various petitions also in these petitions

Gujarat’s architecture company wins bid for project consultant

The Center denied any arbitrary or partiality in selecting the consultant for the project, saying that the project could not be canceled only on the plea that the government could have adopted a better process for it. Gujarat-based architecture company ‘HCP Designs’ has won a consultancy bid for the project for the redevelopment of ‘Central Vista’.