Supreme Court will hear on January 11, Agriculture Minister said – We are committed to the welfare of farmers

Farmers Protest: The seventh round of talks between farmers' organizations and three Union ministers on Monday to resolve the deadlock against the new agricultural laws for more than a month, was inconclusive. In the meeting, representatives of the farmers associations were adamant on their demand to repeal these laws from the beginning, while the government counted the benefits of the laws.

However, the performance of farmers continues unabated. In such a situation, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has once again appealed to the farmers for a solution. He has said that the government is committed to the welfare of farmers.

The Agriculture Minister said, "We are committed to the welfare of farmers. We have met those who are supporting the laws and have also met those who are opposing it. I am sure that the agitation unions will think about the welfare of the farmers and actively come forward for a solution."

Let us know that this case of farmers is also going on in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that petitions challenging the validity of the three agricultural laws and on the farmers’ movement along the Delhi border will be heard on January 11.

Explain that thousands of farmers have been living on the borders of Delhi for more than a month on the demand of withdrawal of three new agricultural laws brought by the Center last year.