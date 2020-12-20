Supreme court’s big decision on women’s reservation in jobs, said- no discrimination, merit is the basis

Supreme Court: The Supreme Court has given a big decision on reservation in jobs for women. The court has said that if a reserved class woman brings more than the cut-off marks fixed for the general category, then she has the right to go to the general category. That is, that female candidate will be counted in the general category, she will not be counted in the reserved category. The court said that the open (general) category is for everyone, in which people of reserved category also come and in the open category, only merit is the basis. Also Read – Rajasthan: A big thing for daughters-in-law who have come from other states, this facility will not be available here

The Supreme Court has made this arrangement by resolving the trapped screws of reservation on the basis of vertical i.e. social backwardness and special reservation given to women, ex-servicemen etc. in the case of women and from the cut-off of general category in Uttar Pradesh soldier recruitment Other backward class (OBC) reserved category women candidates who have secured more marks have been ordered to be hired.

Justice UU Lalit, Justice S. A bench of Ravindra Bhat and Justice Hrishikesh Rai has given a major verdict on Friday in the 2013 soldier recruitment case in Uttar Pradesh.

Accepting the petition of Sonam Tomar, the court gave this big decision

Accepting the application of general category candidate Sonam Tomar, who passed the constable recruitment test in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court said that all the OBC women category candidates who have scored more than 274.8928 cutoff in the open (general) category, they will get the Uttar Pradesh Police I should be given a soldier’s job.

In this decision, the court has taken special care that even though those whose marks were less and have been appointed, they should be removed, but in this case those people have been sent on training and the posts are still left, so they Not to be disturbed.

The government of Uttar Pradesh was accused of discriminating against women

Sonam’s lawyer Vibha Dutt Makhija had accused the Uttar Pradesh government of discriminating against women, saying that her client had scored more than the last selected candidate in the general category, but she was not given a job.

On this, the state government had said that the quota of women has been filled only from the general category, so they cannot be appointed. Makhija said that when the men of the reserved category are counted in the general category on getting merit in the general category, the same should happen to women.