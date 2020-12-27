Supreme Court’s big verdict – Your Gratuity money can be stopped, know the reason

Supreme Court: The Supreme Court has given a major verdict on the gratuity of employees. The court has said that if there is any kind of dues on an employee, then his gratuity money can be stopped or confiscated. Justice Sanjay K. The bench headed by Kaul, while giving the verdict on Saturday, said that there is no restriction on collection of rent including penalty of any employee from gratuity – penalty for staying in government accommodation after retirement. Also Read – Nepali PM Oli’s problems may increase, Constitution Bench will hear against dissolution of Parliament

The latest case is of an order of the Jharkhand High Court in which the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) tried to recover a fine of Rs 1.95 lakh from an employee who did not clear his dues and overstated. The employee remained in official residence in Bokaro after his retirement in 2016. Also Read – Vodafone Tax Dispute: Government of India challenged verdict in international court of Singapore

The High Court relied on the 2017 order of the apex court and said that SAIL should immediately release the employee’s gratuity. However, this allowed SAIL to increase the demand for normal fares. Also Read – Angry over delay in appeal, Supreme Court said, officers who sit on file are never taken action

The Supreme Court has said that money can be recovered from the employee with penalty

The bench said, “If an employee occupies for more than the stipulated time, then the rent can be charged with penalty and if the employee does not pay, money can be deducted from the amount of gratuity.”

The Supreme Court bench had earlier given a contrary verdict, when in 2017 a Division Bench passed an adverse judgment against confiscation of an employee’s gratuity due to his retirement in official quarters after retirement. At that time, the court ordered the gratuity to be released immediately and kept only the normal fare and not the fine.

However, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Kaul has now held that any reliance on the order of 2017 is wrong as it is not even a judgment but an order on the facts given in that case. It clarified that the order of 2017 cannot be considered as an example.

The Bench also cited the 2005 verdict of the apex court when it upheld the recovery of punitive rent from an employee for unauthorized occupation of accommodation provided to him by the employer. In this judgment, however, the court accepted that pension benefits like gratuity are not a reward. It was held that the arrears could be recovered from the gratuity without the consent of the employee concerned.