Supriya Pilgaonkar (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Supriya Pilgaonkar (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Supriya Pilgaonkar is a Indian tv and movie actress. she most commonly works in Hindi and Marathi language tv presentations. She is absolute best recognized for presentations like Sasural Genda Phool and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. She gained a number of prestigious appearing awards for her performances together with Indian Small screen television Award, Lions Gold Awards and Gold award.

Early Lifestyles

Supriya Pilgaonkar was once born as Supriya Sabnis on 16 August 1967 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Maharashtrian circle of relatives.

Bio

Profession

Supriya Pilgaonkar is absolute best recognized for her memorable comedic roles in sitcoms like Tu Tu Primary Primary (1994) and Sasural Genda Phool (2010). She debuted in Marathi movie trade with comedy movie Navri Mile Navryala (1984), which was once directed by means of her husband Sachin Pilgaonkar. She additionally gave the impression in Marathi comedy movies like Ashi Hello Banwa Banwi (1988), Navra Maza Navsacha (2004) and Aamhi Saatpute (2009).

Supriya was once additionally a part of different widespread Bollywood movies equivalent to Bluffmaster (2005), A Gentleman (2017), Hichki (2017) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018).

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized School College of Mumbai Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Navri Mile Navryala (1984)

Tv : Kshitij Ye Nahi (1992) Awards Indian Tv Academy Awards (Absolute best Actress in a Comedian Position; 2002)

Indian Tv Academy Awards (Absolute best Supporting Actress; 2010)

Indian Small screen television Awards (Absolute best Supporting Actress; 2010)

Lions Gold Awards (Absolute best Supporting Actress; 2017)

Indian Tv Academy Awards (Absolute best Actress-Internet sequence; 2018)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 5″ Toes Weight 68 Kg Determine Dimension 36-30-38 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black (elderly white hair) Leisure pursuits Listening Song and Studying Books

Non-public Lifestyles

Supriya Pilgaonkar is married to Sachin Pilgaonkar in 1985. When she was once 18 years previous and has a daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar with him. Shriya may be an actress by means of career and featured in internet sequence like Mirzapur.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Sachin Pilgaonkar (Actor)

Marriage Date 1985 Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Price $1 Million – $5 Million

Social Media Presence

Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin gave the impression in combination at the dance display, Nach Baliye and emerged because the winners of season 1.

She is winner of Indian Tv Academy Awards three times

Supriya met her husband Sachin Pilgaonkar whilst taking pictures for a Marathi film Navri Mile Navryala, which he was once directing.

She has additionally been a part of comedy display Comedy Ka Maha Maqubala as a contestant.

She made her debut in movies with Kshitij Ya Nahi in 1992.

Supriya was once additionally a part of play Mahatare Arka Baiyit Garka, Khara Sangaycha Tar Play and Time Go(2004)

She additionally did a internet -series in 2018 House as Vandan Sethi

Supriya has been labored in two seasons of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. In 2021, she gave the impression in 3rd season of this as Ishwari Dixit on Sony TV.

