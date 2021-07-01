Supriya Shukla (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography and Extra

Supriya Shukla (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Supriya Shukla (often referred to as Supriya Raina Shukla) is a movie and tv actress. She works within the Bollywood movie trade. She is absolute best recognized for her function in Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Parey Hut Love.

Delivery & Early Existence

Supriya Shukla used to be born on 14 June 1982 in Delhi. Her mom’s title is Sunita Raina. She finished her education in a non-public college in Delhi. Supriya graduated from Girl Shri Ram Faculty for Girls, New Delhi. She lately lives in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Bio

Actual Identify Supriya Raina Shukla Nickname Supriya Occupation Actress Date of Delivery 14 June 1982 Age (as in 2021) 39 Years Delivery Position Delhi, India Nationality Indian House The town Delhi, India Circle of relatives Mom : Sunita Raina

Father : Identify No longer Identified

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : Haril Shukla (m. 1994-Provide)

Daughter : Jhanak Shukla and Damia Shukla

Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Profession

Shukla began her performing occupation in 1992 with the TV serial Tanhai that used to be aired on Doordarshan. In 2004, she gave the impression in the most well liked TV serial Wo Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki which used to be aired on Sahara TV channel. She has later labored in more than a few serials together with Kumkum Bhagya (2014-2018), Bahu Begum (2019) and Naagin-4 (2019-2020).

Except TV appearances she gave the impression in different Hindi films together with Parineeta (2005), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Major tera Hero (2014) and three Idiots (2009).

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Gyan Bharti Faculty Faculty Girl Shri Ram Faculty for Girls, New Delhi Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Tanhai (1992)

Movie : Parineeta (2005) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 3″ Ft Weight 75 Kg Determine Size 36-32-38 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Studying, Making a song, Cooking and Travelling

Non-public Existence

She is married to Haril Shukla. The couple have two daughters named Jhanak Shukla and Damia Shukla. Jhanak may be an actor and well-known for her portrayal in TV display Karishma Kaa Karishma.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Haril Shukla Marriage Date 11 December 1994 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Supriya Shukla

Supriya Shukla used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India.

In 2003, she won Big name Parivaar Award for favourite Maa for the serial Tere Liye.

She received the Zee Rishtey Award for favourite Mata for the serial Kumkum Bhagya.

In 2007, she gave the impression serial Rakhi- Aik Atoot Rishte Ki For which aired on Zee TV channel.

She gave the impression in a serial Tere Liye for which she were given massive acclaim. The serial used to be aired on Big name Plus channel in yr 2011. Identical yr she made an look in two extra serials Dharampatni and Meri Maa.

In 2017, she joined the solid of The Kapil Sharma Display.

She used to be additionally featured in tv business of Amazon.

She is beautiful energetic on social media and has accumulated over 300K fans on Instagram.

If in case you have extra information about Supriya Shukla. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

