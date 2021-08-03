Surabhi Das (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Surabhi Das is an Indian actress and fashion. She is understood for taking part in lead function of Nima in Colours TV’s display Nima Denzongpa. But even so she additionally labored in Assamese tv serial Parineeta (2019).

Beginning & Early Lifestyles

Surabhi Das used to be born on 22 August 1998 to Sobin Das and Rukmini Das in Nalbari, Assam. She has an elder brother named Deep Jyoti Das. Surabhi finished her training from Kaliram Baruah Women Prime Faculty, Bhoralumukh. She graduated from Lalit Chandra Bharali Faculty, Maligaon.

Bio

Actual Title Surabhi Das
Career Actress
Date of Beginning 22 August 1998
Age (as in 2021) 23 Years
Beginning Position Nalbari, Assam, India
Nationality India
House The city Guwahati, Assam, India
Circle of relatives Mom : Rukmini Das
Father : Sobin Das
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : Deep Jyoti Das (Elder)
Husband : No longer To be had
Faith Hinduism
Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Surabhi Das (Actress)

Occupation

Surabhi began her occupation as a fashion and later became performing. She did her first function within the Assamese serial Indradhanu. She additionally did some Assamese song movies like Sui Jaai, Tumake  Napale, Tumi Jun and so forth. In 2019, she gave the impression within the Assamese serial Parineeta. She is these days running on her Hindi serial Nima Denzongpa which is aired on Colours TV.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Kaliram Baruah Women Prime Faculty, Bhoralumukh
Faculty Lalit Chandra Bharali Faculty, Maligaon
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : Nima Denzongpa (2021; Hindi)
Nima Denzongpa (2021)
Awards No longer To be had
Surabhi Das (Actress)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Ft
Weight 50 Kg
Determine Size 34-26-34
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Spare time activities Travelling, Buying groceries, Dance and Taking note of song
Surabhi Das (Actress)

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried
Boyfriends No longer To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) No longer To be had
Web Value No longer To be had
Surabhi Das (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Surabhi Das

  • Surabhi Das used to be born and taken up in Nalbari, Assam.
  • Prior to coming into in performing business, She used to paintings as a kindergarten instructor.
  • She has executed a number of song albums like ‘Tumi Jun’, ‘Eri Oha Abeli Bure’, ‘Lahe Lahe’ and so forth.

  • Her spare time activities are dancing, travelling and studying.
  • She used to be noticed along Pinkal Pratyush in a brief movie Tumar Babe, directed by way of Kishore Baruah.

  • She owns a YouTube channel and has over two lakh subscribers.

  • Surabhi labored for promoting print shoots and magazines.
  • She is an animal lover. She personal a puppy canine and a cat.

When you’ve got extra information about Surabhi Das. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

