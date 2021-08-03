Surabhi Das (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Surabhi Das (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Surabhi Das is an Indian actress and fashion. She is understood for taking part in lead function of Nima in Colours TV’s display Nima Denzongpa. But even so she additionally labored in Assamese tv serial Parineeta (2019).

Beginning & Early Lifestyles

Surabhi Das used to be born on 22 August 1998 to Sobin Das and Rukmini Das in Nalbari, Assam. She has an elder brother named Deep Jyoti Das. Surabhi finished her training from Kaliram Baruah Women Prime Faculty, Bhoralumukh. She graduated from Lalit Chandra Bharali Faculty, Maligaon.

Bio

Actual Title Surabhi Das Career Actress Date of Beginning 22 August 1998 Age (as in 2021) 23 Years Beginning Position Nalbari, Assam, India Nationality India House The city Guwahati, Assam, India Circle of relatives Mom : Rukmini Das

Father : Sobin Das

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : Deep Jyoti Das (Elder)

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation

Surabhi began her occupation as a fashion and later became performing. She did her first function within the Assamese serial Indradhanu. She additionally did some Assamese song movies like Sui Jaai, Tumake Napale, Tumi Jun and so forth. In 2019, she gave the impression within the Assamese serial Parineeta. She is these days running on her Hindi serial Nima Denzongpa which is aired on Colours TV.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Kaliram Baruah Women Prime Faculty, Bhoralumukh Faculty Lalit Chandra Bharali Faculty, Maligaon Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Nima Denzongpa (2021; Hindi)

Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Ft Weight 50 Kg Determine Size 34-26-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Travelling, Buying groceries, Dance and Taking note of song

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Surabhi Das

Surabhi Das used to be born and taken up in Nalbari, Assam.

Prior to coming into in performing business, She used to paintings as a kindergarten instructor.

She has executed a number of song albums like ‘Tumi Jun’, ‘Eri Oha Abeli Bure’, ‘Lahe Lahe’ and so forth.

Her spare time activities are dancing, travelling and studying.

She used to be noticed along Pinkal Pratyush in a brief movie Tumar Babe, directed by way of Kishore Baruah.

She owns a YouTube channel and has over two lakh subscribers.

Surabhi labored for promoting print shoots and magazines.

She is an animal lover. She personal a puppy canine and a cat.

