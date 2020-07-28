Suranne Jones to star opposite Ashley Walters in I Am Victoria on Channel 4

Channel 4 has renewed female-led anthology I Am for a second collection, which is able to see Suranne Jones lead the solid of 1 episode.

Every instalment of the BAFTA-nominated programme follows a special lady as they undergo emotionally uncooked and deeply private moments in their lives.

As was the case with the primary collection, every episode will likely be developed and written by Dominic Savage in collaboration with its respective lead actress, tackling points which have a private resonance to them.

Three model new episodes will likely be produced for the second collection, however Jones (Gentleman Jack) is the one confirmed feminine lead in the intervening time, co-starring opposite Ashley Walters (Bulletproof) in I Am Victoria.

Suranne Jones stated: “I’m delighted to be concerned in the subsequent collection of I Am. Dominic at all times tells necessary tales with nice sensitivity and the method up to now has been splendidly collaborative and open which is one thing I thrive on.

“I can’t wait to make what will likely be a really private and thought-provoking piece and I’m thrilled to be telling this story with Ashley. I hope it actually speaks to folks and helps proceed the necessary discussions round psychological well being.”

There aren’t any particular plot particulars for the upcoming drama simply but, however the brand new collection will discover modern feminine experiences and themes, together with belief, relationships and psychological well being.

Dominic Savage added: “I am wanting ahead significantly to making one other collection of feminine led tales with such wonderful and extremely gifted actors, beginning with Suranne.

“It’s a privilege to be telling such private and necessary tales in this distinctive and collaborative approach. These will likely be inspirational, relatable, and truthful tales of braveness and hope, that shine a light-weight on the troublesome and difficult points of all of our lives.”

The primary collection of I Am starred Samantha Morton (Harlots), Gemma Chan (People) and Vicky McClure (Line of Responsibility), with Morton’s efficiency incomes a tv BAFTA nomination for Finest Main Actress.

Collection one among I Am is accessible to stream on All 4. For those who’re searching for one thing else to watch, take a look at our TV Information.