Sure, Hundreds Of Invalid Checks Signed By Mickey Mouse And Walt Disney Were Sent Out To Rhode Islanders

Like many companies on the leisure entrance, Mickey Mouse most likely wouldn’t be completely happy to listen to further {dollars} had been being pulled in his title proper about now. The Walt Disney firm has already misplaced billions because of its months of park closures. All 4 of the parks in Walt Disney World in Florida lately opened final month with security measures and elevated temperature screenings. The reopening has been closely criticized and slowed down, as COVID-19 circumstances within the state proceed to rise.