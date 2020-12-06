Surefire medicine for Corona Virus has arrived! Scientists claim – patients will be cured within 24 hours

Covid-19 Treatment Big News: While the worldwide exercise to prevent corona epidemics is intensifying in the preparation of Corona Vaccine, scientists have discovered a drug that can cure Corona Virus in just 24 hours. Meanwhile, scientists claim that this anti-viral drug can completely eliminate corona. This drug is named. MK-4482 / EIDD-2801 It is also called Molnupiravir in easy language. Also Read – Coronavirus Updates: Number of Corona Infections reached to 96 lakhs in India, 36 thousand new cases found in 24 hours

Molnupiravir will be the game changer

According to a study published in the Journal of Nature Microbiology, Molnupiravir can prevent corona patients from spreading the infection, but also to prevent further serious diseases. The author of this study, Richard Plumper, says that this is the first time oral medicine is being performed for Corona Treatment. MK-4482 / EIDD-2801 may prove to be a game changer in the treatment of corona '.

Molnupiravir was discovered by the research team of Georgia State University

this Molnupiravir The drug has been discovered by a research team from Georgia State University. Initial research found the drug to be effective in eliminating influenza-like deadly flu, after which it was researched to prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 through a ferret model. To carry out this research, scientists first infected some animals with the Corona Virus. As soon as these animals started releasing the virus from the nose, they were given MK-4482 / EIDD-2801 or Molnupiravir. These infected animals were then kept in the same cage with the healthy animals.

According to research co-author Joseph Wolfe, infection did not spread to any of the healthy animals kept with infected animals. If in the same way Molnupiravir drug is used on corona infected patients, then the infection will disappear in the patient within 24 hours.