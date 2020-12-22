Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa, emperor arrested, case registered against 34 people for breaking knight curfew

new Delhi: Former cricketer of Indian cricket team Suresh Rann, singer Guru Randhawa, Suzanne Khan, singer Badshah are seen getting involved in controversies. In Mumbai, 34 people including Guru Randhawa and Suresh Raina have been taken into custody in connection with the night curfew violation. However, he was later released. Explain that both of them were detained when people were partying in a club and at the same time Mumbai Police cast a red. Many celebrities were present in this party, Rann and Guru Randhawa were also arrested from here. Also Read – Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Guru Randhawa arrested in police raid

According to the news, Suzanne Khan was also included in this party. Explain that an FIR has been lodged against Raina and Randhawa in Mumbai. According to an NBT report, it was dumped by the Mumbai Police in the Red Red Dragon Fly Club, which is located at Hotel Marriott near Mumb Airport. Let us know that the party was going on in this club, which consisted of about 34 people, some of whom were well-known faces.

According to reports, Suresh Raina, Suzanne Khan, Guru Randhawa and Badshah were also included in this party. When the police raid, many famous faces escaped from the back of the club, but those arrested were registered by the Mumbai Police under Section 188 in the Pandemic Act.