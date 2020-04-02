Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh Relive Moments From 2011 World Cup Victory

India lifted the Worldwide Cup trophy in 2011, after a gap of 28 years, as soon as they beat Sri Lanka throughout the final on the Wankhede Stadium on April 2 that 12 months.
1 hour in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
India lifted the Worldwide Cup trophy in 2011, after a gap of 28 years, as soon as they beat Sri Lanka throughout the final on the Wankhede Stadium on April 2 that 12 months.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment