Surf Festival in Tamaulipas: everything you need to know

Archive image of a surfer during a competition in the USA (Photo: REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu (FRENCH POLYNESIA))

The next On July 9 and 10, the Tamaulipas Surf Festival 2022 will take placewhose headquarters will be Miramar Beach and it will be suitable for children, youth and adults who enjoy sports.

The director of Tourism, Lorena Yolanda González López, pointed out that the objective is that the activity, organized by the Tamaulipas Surfing Association (AST), offer people an alternative to know, practice and develop in a healthy life with aquatic sports disciplines.

According to González López, it is important for the municipal administration, headed by Adría Oseguera Kernion, to promote the beach sports tourismas well as the attractions that exist in Miramar Beach and contribute to the economic revival of Madero City.

The program will start the next July 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Las Gaviotas camp of the Corona Regatta Club, where there will be an information meeting for surfers and those interested in learning the water sport and the committee of the surf association will be presented.

Image of Miramar beach (Photo: Miramar Beach Board AC)

There will be a later surf masterclass, theory, practice at 1:00 p.m., which will be given by David Hernández, coach of the Mexican Federation of Surfing (FMS) and will be open to the general public.

In addition, there will be some guests from the Mexican Federation of Surfers who will share experiences and advice with the community of surf, bodyboard, skimboard, paddleboard and interested public, concluding with a coexistence in the water with the attendees.

Finally, on July 10 at 08:00 there will be a cleaning and solid waste collection day at Miramar beach. The meeting point will be in section 8 at the height of lifeguard tower 1, next to the jetties.

A couple of decades ago, this group of surfers from Mar del Plata channeled their concerns into a specific project that articulates them in an international network, of which Surfriders Argentina is part of, and that turns them into community promoters, with concrete actions to clean the beachesawareness and training campaigns in schools, and also a vehicle for disseminating scientific-technological knowledge that can be applied to improve the situation of the beaches and oceans.

Image of a surfer in Hawaii (Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL – Tags: SPORT)/File Photo)

“In 2002, when I was in the Press Department of the Argentine Surf Association (ASA), the International Surfing Association (ISA), which is the institution that governs the sport of surfing in the world, indicated that all surfing associations and federations in each country support those organizations that they preserve the natural settings for surfing. Immediately, with a group of people who had witnessed the degradation suffered by the coast, plus the pollution, the obstructions to the natural drift of the sand and the problem of waste, we joined”, recalled Huici, who also has a degree in Administration of Companies, is part of the board of directors of the Argentine Surf Association, is Team Manager of the Selected Surf Master Argentina and is doing the thesis in the Master’s Degree in Environmental Management of Urban Development.

The Argentine subsidiary of surfrider has been present since 2004, when it launched the first ocean initiative: an eco-citizen movement promoted by Surfrider Europe to raise awareness about global litter problem on the coasts.

(With information from agencies)

KEEP READING:

An organization of surfers works together with the community to clean the beaches, educate and disseminate science to take care of the ocean

The chilling story of a couple of surfers attacked by a great white shark: “I hit him until he let go”

A scientific study discovered why sharks attack surfers