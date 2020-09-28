Surgical strike day: 4 years ago, Indian soldiers had done ‘surgical strike’ in such a way that terrorists were eliminated, read the story of knights

Surgical strike day: Today (28 September 2020) the entire country is celebrating the fourth anniversary of the surgical strike. This was the day when Indian soldiers entered Pakistan and wiped out terrorists and avenged the deadly attack on an army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2016. After this step taken by the Indian government, the whole of Pakistan was shaken. Through this step, the soldiers of the Indian government and the Indian Army had told Pakistan that this is today’s India, who not only knows how to answer, but also knows how to take revenge. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020: IAF Recruitment 2020: Indian Air Force will organize recruitment rally in Rajasthan on this day, application process started from today

The whole country was angry at the September 2016 terrorist attack on Uri's army camp. Debate was going on in the media, how can terrorists enter our country and attack our soldiers. The opposition was also engaged in besieging the government, but on the other hand, the army was preparing for a special operation. In preparation for 'revenge' of Uri attack.

India was determined that now there is no more peace. The last days of September 2016 were going on and the Indian Army entered Pakistan and gave such a reply to Pakistan's masters that the whole of Pakistan was shaken.

On the intervening night of 27-28 September 2016, Indian Army Special Forces troops crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and destroyed several terrorist launching pads one by one. .

After this whole operation, the army had told that Indian soldiers not only destroyed six launchpads in PoK but also killed 45 terrorists at various places. This was the revenge of India, the sacrifice of those 18 soldiers who were killed by the terrorists on 18 September by attacking their army base in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, Uri.