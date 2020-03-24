Surivor Spoilers: Two Edge Of Extinction Returnees May Have Been Revealed

Depart a Remark
Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for future episodes of Survivor: Winners At Warfare. Learn at your personal threat!
Survivor: Winners At Warfare is sending an increasing number of previous winners to the Edge of Extinction, and earlier than too lengthy, these occupants will get an opportunity to return to the sport. Forward of that, there is a supposed leak circulating the online that the 2 gamers making their means again into the sport have been revealed.
Some followers might have assumed just one participant can be returning to Survivor: Winners At Warfare, although an interview from Jeff Probst forward of the season with EW revealed winners would have “a minimum of one” probability to return again to the sport. Evidently both that one probability resulted in two returning gamers, or Survivor might have introduced two separate alternatives for a return. In both case, this is who the rumor claims returns to the sport.
Tyson Apostol
The primary identify revealed by Soapdirt.com is Tyson Apostol, who was voted out fifth on Day 11. He was in a position to promote a bonus he discovered on the island for a Hearth Token, which is that this season’s forex for use as a means of returning again to the sport. Understanding he is probably behind others who arrived on the island earlier than him, Tyson instantly spent his Hearth Token on an enormous jar of peanut butter, which he is been sneaking bites of when others on the island aren’t watching.
Tyson’s logic was that in getting the peanut butter, he can be giving himself additional nourishment that can assist gas him forward of the upcoming problem to return to the sport. Offered this rumor is correct, it appears to be like like snagging that peanut butter was name, although there isn’t any phrase on how lengthy he’ll keep within the recreation as soon as returning.
Natalie Anderson
The leak additionally alleges there will probably be a second returning participant, and that will probably be Natalie Anderson. Natalie was the primary participant eradicated from the sport after Boston Rob satisfied the tribe that she and Jeremy Collins had been too near let advance within the recreation. Natalie presently has essentially the most Hearth Tokens within the recreation, so her return would not be too shocking.
The true query is whether or not anybody who returns from the Edge of Extinction will final lengthy in Survivor: Winners At Warfare upon re-entry. Clearly, voting out the gamers who newly returned makes can be simple for these nonetheless within the recreation, although which may be why Survivor has been letting gamers on the Edge of Extinction promote benefits. That might purchase Natalie Anderson and Tyson Apostol some favor upon return, offered this rumor is legit.
Will these leaks become legit? Audiences can watch Survivor: Winners At Warfare Wednesdays on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stick to CinemaBlend for extra updates on the sequence, and for the newest information occurring in tv and films.
