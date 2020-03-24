Surivor Spoilers: Two Edge Of Extinction Returnees May Have Been Revealed

Tyson Apostol

The primary identify revealed by Soapdirt.com is Tyson Apostol, who was voted out fifth on Day 11. He was in a position to promote a bonus he discovered on the island for a Hearth Token, which is that this season’s forex for use as a means of returning again to the sport. Understanding he is probably behind others who arrived on the island earlier than him, Tyson instantly spent his Hearth Token on an enormous jar of peanut butter, which he is been sneaking bites of when others on the island aren’t watching.