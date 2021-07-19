Suriya’s Vaadivasal Tamil Film (2021): Forged, Teaser, Trailer, Songs, Unlock Date

Kim Diaz
Suriya's Vaadivasal Tamil Film (2021): Forged, Teaser, Trailer, Songs, Unlock Date

Suriya 40 aka Vaadivasal is an upcoming film directed via Asura director Vetrimaaran. The identify isn't but showed via the makers. Bankrolled via Kalaipuli S Thanu, the movie could have GV Prakash Kumar's tune. Vaadivasal film mark's seventy fifth mission of the tune director. After Asuran and Soorarai Pottru, GV Prakash Kumar will as soon as once more sign up for arms with Vetrimaran and Suriya respectively.

Touted to be an motion drama, the movie "Vaadivaasal" is in line with a ebook with the similar title. Written via C.C. Chellappa, this is a masterful account of energy members of the family describing the standard rituals of bull-taming and captures the life-and-death fight between animal and guy.

Director Vetrimaaran
Manufacturer Kalaipuli S Thanu
Screenplay Vetrimaaran
Style Motion
Tale C.C. Chellapa
Starring Suriya
Track GV Prakash Kumar
Cinematographer Velraj
Editor But to be up to date
Manufacturing Corporate V Creations
Unlock date 2021
Language Tamil

 

