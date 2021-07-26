Surjewala alleges, ‘Delhi Police launched Congress leaders after greater than seven hours of custody’

New Delhi: Congress normal secretary Randeep Surjewala on Monday claimed that he and a few different celebration leaders had been detained by means of the Delhi Police for over seven hours after protesting in opposition to 3 agricultural regulations. Congress leaders had been detained within the morning once they boarded a tractor outdoor Parliament with former celebration president Rahul Gandhi, protesting the regulations enacted in September ultimate 12 months.Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee reaches Delhi on a five-day seek advice from, will meet High Minister and opposition leaders

Surjewala was once accompanied by means of All India Congress Committee secretary Pranav Jha and Indian Formative years Congress president B. V. Srinivas had been additionally concerned. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav mentioned, "Ten other folks had been detained at Mandir Marg police station. They all were launched."

Surjewala alleged that the Narendra Modi executive had illegally detained her because it sought after to prevent her from elevating the problem of farmers. After his unencumber, he advised PTI, "It's our proper and responsibility to power a tractor to attract the eye of Parliament and the Modi executive to the worries, anger and ache of the farmers."

Surjewala mentioned, “We will be able to stay doing this over and over. This totally cowardly act has been accomplished by means of the Modi executive to prevent us from illegally detaining us for greater than seven hours and elevating the voice of farmers. Extra made up our minds than ever to transport ahead.

Rahul Gandhi reached Parliament Space on Monday using a tractor to protest in opposition to the 3 central agricultural regulations. Rajya Sabha participants Deepender Hooda, Pratap Singh Bajwa and a few different celebration participants had been sitting with him at the tractor Gandhi was once using. A banner was once additionally installed entrance of this tractor on which ‘Take again all 3 black agricultural regulations in opposition to farmers’ had been written.

(enter language)