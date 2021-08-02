Surjith Kumar (Namma Veettu Ponnu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs

Surjith Kumar is a budding actor who works within the Tamil tv trade. He seemed in quite a lot of brief movies and internet collection. Surjith did a lead function in the newest Vijay TV serial Namma Veettu Ponnu. He used to be noticed on youtube channels like Wirally, Nari Koota, and Roll the reel collection.
Surjith Kumar Biography
|Title
|Surjith Kumar
|Actual Title
|Surjith Kumar
|Nickname
|Surjith, Surji
|Occupation
|Tv artist, actor
|Date of Beginning
|November 27
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|But to be up to date
|Beginning Position
|But to be up to date
|Fatherland
|But to be up to date
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Surjith Kumar Respectable Social Profiles
instagram.com/actorsurjithkumar/
Twitter: But to be up to date
Fb: But to be up to date
Attention-grabbing Info of Surjith Kumar
- He’s a foodie and health freak.
- He has 30k fans (as of august 2021) on Instagram.
Surjith Kumar Photographs
Listed here are one of the crucial newest footage of actor Surjith Kumar,
