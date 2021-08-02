Surjith Kumar (Namma Veettu Ponnu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs

Surjith Kumar is a budding actor who works within the Tamil tv trade. He seemed in quite a lot of brief movies and internet collection. Surjith did a lead function in the newest Vijay TV serial Namma Veettu Ponnu. He used to be noticed on youtube channels like Wirally, Nari Koota, and Roll the reel collection.

Surjith Kumar Biography

Title Surjith Kumar Actual Title Surjith Kumar Nickname Surjith, Surji Occupation Tv artist, actor Date of Beginning November 27 Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date Spouse But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Graduate College But to be up to date School But to be up to date Leisure pursuits But to be up to date Beginning Position But to be up to date Fatherland But to be up to date Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

Surjith Kumar Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/actorsurjithkumar/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fb: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Info of Surjith Kumar

He’s a foodie and health freak.

He has 30k fans (as of august 2021) on Instagram.

Surjith Kumar Photographs

Listed here are one of the crucial newest footage of actor Surjith Kumar,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable