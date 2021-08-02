The post Surjith Kumar (Namma Veettu Ponnu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs seemed first on Socially Keeda.
Surjith Kumar is a budding actor who works throughout the Tamil television business. He seemed in various temporary films and {internet} {collection}. Surjith did a lead serve as inside the latest Vijay TV serial Namma Veettu Ponnu. He was once noticed on youtube channels like Wirally, Nari Koota, and Roll the reel {collection}.
Surjith Kumar Biography
|Title
|Surjith Kumar
|Actual Title
|Surjith Kumar
|Nickname
|Surjith, Surji
|Occupation
|Tv artist, actor
|Date of Beginning
|November 27
|Age
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Zodiac sign
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up-to-the-minute
Mom: But to be up-to-the-minute
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Spouse
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Kids
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Faculty
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Leisure pursuits
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Beginning Position
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Place of birth
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Surjith Kumar Respectable Social Profiles
instagram.com/actorsurjithkumar/
Twitter: But to be up-to-the-minute
Fb: But to be up-to-the-minute
Attention-grabbing Information of Surjith Kumar
- He’s a foodie and well being freak.
- He has 30k fans (as of august 2021) on Instagram.
Surjith Kumar Photographs
Listed below are a number of the latest photos of actor Surjith Kumar,
