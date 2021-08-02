Surjith Kumar (Namma Veettu Ponnu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

The post Surjith Kumar (Namma Veettu Ponnu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs seemed first on Socially Keeda.

Surjith Kumar is a budding actor who works throughout the Tamil television business. He seemed in various temporary films and {internet} {collection}. Surjith did a lead serve as inside the latest Vijay TV serial Namma Veettu Ponnu. He was once noticed on youtube channels like Wirally, Nari Koota, and Roll the reel {collection}.

Surjith Kumar Biography

Title Surjith Kumar
Actual Title Surjith Kumar
Nickname Surjith, Surji
Occupation Tv artist, actor
Date of Beginning November 27
Age But to be up-to-the-minute
Zodiac sign But to be up-to-the-minute
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up-to-the-minute
Mom: But to be up-to-the-minute
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up-to-the-minute
Spouse But to be up-to-the-minute
Kids But to be up-to-the-minute
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
College But to be up-to-the-minute
Faculty But to be up-to-the-minute
Leisure pursuits But to be up-to-the-minute
Beginning Position But to be up-to-the-minute
Place of birth But to be up-to-the-minute
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

Surjith Kumar Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/actorsurjithkumar/

Twitter: But to be up-to-the-minute

Fb: But to be up-to-the-minute

Attention-grabbing Information of Surjith Kumar

  • He’s a foodie and well being freak.
  • He has 30k fans (as of august 2021) on Instagram.

Surjith Kumar Photographs

Listed below are a number of the latest photos of actor Surjith Kumar,

Thank you for visiting SociallyKeeda. For added biographies, click on on proper right here.

The post Surjith Kumar (Namma Veettu Ponnu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs seemed first on Socially Keeda.