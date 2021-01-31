Surprise at Real Madrid: they say that Sergio Ramos is one step away from a Premier League giant

Sergio Ramos has 22 titles with Real Madrid (Reuters)

While in the Barcelona the focus of attention is on the future of Lionel Messi, on the sidewalk opposite the Real Madrid goes through a similar situation with Sergio Ramos. The maximum reference of the current squad ends his relationship at the end of the season, he has not yet renewed it and has concrete offers to go to other leagues, although he continues to negotiate with the leadership of the Spanish team.

At this time, the British newspaper The Mirror has alarmed the fans of the white cast with unexpected information about the outcome of this novel. It is that while the main portals indicated that the París Saint-Germain (PSG) was the main option for the 34-year-old defender, the English site asserted that the Premier League it will be your new home.

“The Spanish international is not convinced to move to Paris and has already rejected offers from Asia because his family is not interested in the destination,” says the site that reports that the Manchester United He has already started talks with the player to take him to Old Trafford. Thus, the footballer hopes to earn more than USD 250 thousand a week and if this is the case, he will stamp his signature on the contract to move to England.

The publication also explains that the Manchester City and the Liverpool discarded interest in him and that the Everton de Carlo Ancelotti is not willing to make such a financial effort. That is why Red Devils, leaders of the British competition, are placed as the favorites to recruit him and would thus obtain a key reinforcement in the defense.

The leadership of the Real Madrid He would have offered Ramos a one-year contract and keep his salary, but the footballer demanded a greater bond and a raise. As it turned out, there was a new offer in which the club agreed to renew him for 2 years with a 10% pay cut, a proposal rejected by the player.

That is why the powerful in Europe began to consider their incorporation, since, despite his 34 years, Ramos continues to be a fundamental piece in the group merengue. Among the candidates, the other who stands at the top is none other than the PSG and that, as revealed from Spain, He would have already presented him with a first offer: a three-year contract of 15 million euros each.

Only time will know what will become of the future of Sergio Ramos, idol of Real Madrid, club with which he won 22 trophies, including four Champions League. With the white shirt, he not only won the love of Madrid fans, but also the recognition of the whole world as the best defender of his generation, so much so that at the end of 2020 he was chosen by the prestigious magazine France Football in its Dream Team historic as one of the ten best centrals in history.

