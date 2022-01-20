Surprise at the Australian Open: Schwartzman lost in straight sets to local O’Connell and was eliminated

Diego Schwartzman (13th) suffered an unexpected defeat against local Christopher O’Connell and was eliminated from the Australian Open. Peque fell 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-4 and said goodbye in the Second Round of the first Grand Slam of the year. After three hours and ten minutes of match, the australian number 175° of the world gave the surprise and now it will be measured in the next phase with the American Maxime Cressy (70th), who has just beaten the Czech Tomas Machac.

Peque carried a discomfort in the right thigh that questioned his continuity in the debut game, which ended with victory against the Serbian Filip Krajinovic (6-3, 6-4 and 7-5). However, this time the argentinian never found his game, committed 34 unforced errors, 7 double faults and gave up his serve four times, against a rival who managed to prevail with 44 winners.

Australian Christopher O’Connell celebrates victory against Argentine Diego Schwartzman for the second round of the Australian Open (Photo by MICHAEL ERREY / AFP)

The other Argentine who remained in the race in the contest was Sebastián Báez, who surprised the Spanish Albert Ramos-Vinolas (44th) and defeated him in his presentation by 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 1-6 and 6-2 in three hours and 26 minutes of play.

The young man, with better conditions for slow courts, had a great debut in a Grand Slam and added his third victory in the ATP. However, this morning he fell 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 and 6-4 against the Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipas (4th), who previously dispatched the Swedish Mikael Ymer (82nd) ​​in just three sets (6-2 , 6-4 and 6-3).

It is worth remembering that the remaining presentations for the Argentines were negative, as on Monday, with the falls of Marco Trungelitti (198th) and Juan Manuel Cerúndolo (80th). Trungelitti lost to American Frances Tiafoe (34th), after two hours and 55 minutes of play, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. And Cerúndolo could not with the Czech Tomas Machac (123rd) by 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-2, after two hours and 56 minutes of play.

These two eliminations were added to those of Federico Delbonis, Federico Coria, Facundo Bagnis and Tomás Etcheverry, in a first round that ended 2-6 for the Argentines.

KEEP READING:

Novak Djokovic analyzes a millionaire lawsuit against Australia after being deported

Pablo Carreño Busta won a strange point and opened the debate at the Australian Open: his subtle hit on the edge of the rival field

The controversial photo of Novak Djokovic on his return to Serbia that went viral

Novak Djokovic acquired a company that develops an alternative treatment against COVID-19

“I have a problem without a solution”: Rafa Nadal’s confession about his physique at the Australian Open that caused concern