Surprise Studios boss Kevin Feige has referred to as Physician Abnormal the “anchor of the Surprise Cinematic Universe“ in a speech honoring the achievements of Benedict Cumberbatch.

Avengers: Endgame modified the whole lot, and that brings us to the query of who will lead the MCU any longer. All over the popularity rite for Benedict Cumberbatch’s induction into the Hollywood Stroll of Popularity, Surprise boss Kevin Feige hinted that it would all fall on Physician Abnormal.

“Benedict has made this persona an icon, showing in 3 of the highest six films of all time.Feige mentioned (by means of Selection).It is been slightly a adventure: I keep in mind at our first assembly we would have liked to introduce him to this nice persona, and earlier than lets, he mentioned, ‘So inform me about Physician Abnormal,’ since you knew. As a result of someplace you knew what may well be. And you will have all the time noticed the super attainable of this persona. Subsequently, You may have grow to be the anchor of the Surprise Cinematic Universe and the one actor in a position to guiding us during the insanity of the Multiverse..“

After all, Physician Abnormal is not any stranger to the Avengers within the unique comics. He has led the Avengers to victory at quite a lot of issues in historical pastwith an ever-changing lineup now mirrored within the MCU.

Physician Abnormal has no longer most effective seemed in team-up movies and his personal solo movies, however has additionally seemed within the endings of alternative MCU characters, together with Thor: Ragnarok and his contemporary pivotal look in Spider-Guy: No Means House. Because the MCU multiverse is now a routine theme in more than one films and TV collection (together with Physician Abnormal within the Multiverse of Insanity), it kind of feels that he will be closely concerned within the Surprise Universe at some pointpossibly greater than another hero.