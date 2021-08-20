Surprise Collection ‘Armor Wars’ Reveals Its Head Author With Yassir Lester

Humorist-turned-actor and screenwriter Yassir Lester is suiting up, Surprise taste.

Lester, who starred within the short-loved comedy Making Historical past and labored as a scribe on presentations similar to The Carmichael Display and Women, has been tapped as head creator for Armor Wars, the Surprise Studios collection that may famous person Don Cheadle.

The transfer reunites Lester with Cheadle after the 2 labored in combination on Black Monday, a Showtime comedy headlined through Cheadle on which Lester was once one of the crucial major writers, co-exec manufacturer and co-star.

Armor Wars is one among Surprise’s presentations that assists in keeping alive the legacy of Tony Stark, aka Iron Guy, who died heroically in Avengers: Endgame. Wars will see Cheadle reprise his position as James Rhodes, aka the closely armored hero referred to as Conflict Device, who should face Stark’s worst fears, that of his high-tech armor falling into the incorrect palms.

(The opposite display buying and selling on Stark’s legacy is Ironheart, which can apply a tender engineering genius who creates an armored swimsuit in an effort to be extra accountable than Stark.)

No director is on board at this level. Surprise had no remark at the hiring.

Lester’s different fresh credit come with writing episodes of Disney+ comedy Earth to Ned and voicing a task in Fox animated collection Duncanville, is repped through UTA and Lichter Grossman.