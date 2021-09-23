Surprise Comics Artists Have Created Stunning Choice Paintings For The Black Widow Blu-ray Duvet

Surprise Comics artists, Phil Noto and Peach Momoko, have created their very own printable variations from the quilt of Black widow for the Blu-ray model. in fact, impressed through the MCU film.

The authentic Surprise Studios Twitter account shared the pretty works of art to have a good time the discharge of Black Widow in home codecs. The social media submit highlighted two trade covers illustrated through Phil Noto and Peach Momoko, together with a tweet encouraging enthusiasts to “Print them at house and upload them in your Black Widow Blu-ray.”.

Symbol credit score: Phil Noto

Black Widow was once to be had on Virtual VOD on August 10 and was once launched on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on September 14. Those two trade covers put an artistic twist at the authentic free up for the house variations, with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff entrance and middle of the art work along with different attention-grabbing winks to the action-packed undercover agent mystery from Surprise Studios.

Symbol credit score: Peach Momoko

For its section, Momoko’s art work features a connection with one of the vital film’s maximum outstanding relationships, with a more youthful model of Natasha and Yelena at the again of the quilt. Yelena, performed through Florence Pugh, is about to go back within the subsequent collection Hawkeye, for Disney +, starring Clint Barton, the nature performed through Jeremy Renner, and Kate Bishop, performed through Hailee Steinfeld.

Now not in useless, Black Widow’s post-credits scene established a tale that connects the movie with the subsequent collection of Hawkeye. This one, has a premiere scheduled for the following November 24, 2021, simply in time for Thanksgiving. The brand new episodes will arrive each and every Wednesday thereafter.