Surprise, Disney+ Added Frozen 2 Way Early And You Can Watch Rise Of Skywalker At Home Too

Frozen 2‘s Elsa is not the one one headed into the unknown lately. Because of all of the uncertainty with the coronavirus, movies are shutting down and transferring launch dates, with individuals informed it is best if they only keep dwelling. So film and TV studios try to maximise this in any other case very costly and unlucky scenario for his or her profit. On that observe, Disney moved up the Disney+ streaming date for Frozen 2 by a full three months to this Sunday. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker can be on digital proper now in an early launch, though solely by a couple of days.
Disney introduced that Frozen 2 will likely be obtainable within the U.S. beginning tomorrow — Sunday, March 15. The film will likely be obtainable on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17. Within the U.S., the movie will initially be obtainable in excessive definition, with Extremely HD video playback obtainable on Tuesday, March 17.
Disney’s new boss, Bob Chapek acquired to announce the excellent news:
Frozen 2 has captivated audiences all over the world by its highly effective themes of perseverance and the significance of household, messages which can be extremely related throughout this time, and we’re happy to have the ability to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to take pleasure in at dwelling on any system.
It is a win-win, giving households one thing new and enjoyable to observe at dwelling as a substitute of taking the youngsters to a brand new film or playground, and it offers Disney extra Disney+ customers — a bunch I’ve not belonged to since The Mandalorian Season 1 finale.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the entire 9-film Skywalker Saga had been already coming to digital this Tuesday, March 17, so it was good of Disney/Lucasfilm to maneuver up the digital launch by a couple of days to maximise chill time over the weekend. Actually, I do not perceive why digital and DVD/Blu-ray releases aren’t timed for weekends anyway. Frozen 2 is already on digital/DVD. The Rise of Skywalker‘s Blu-ray/DVD launch date is seemingly nonetheless scheduled for March 31.
If Frozen 2 is arriving three months early, then it was initially deliberate to come back to Disney+ in June. That tracks with what we had been informed about Disney+ usually getting titles about seven months after their launch in theaters. So, until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker involves Disney+ early, it might nonetheless be on monitor for a summer season launch to the streamer.
Disney shut down its theme parks and paused manufacturing on motion pictures just like the live-action Little Mermaid and Marvel’s Shang-Chi film, and it moved the discharge date for Mulan. What about Black Widow, although? That is nonetheless a query. So many motion pictures and TV reveals are pausing manufacturing and transferring launch dates, all the things is in flux.
