Surprise, Disney+ Added Frozen 2 Way Early And You Can Watch Rise Of Skywalker At Home Too

Frozen 2‘s Elsa is not the one one headed into the unknown lately. Because of all of the uncertainty with the coronavirus, movies are shutting down and transferring launch dates, with individuals informed it is best if they only keep dwelling. So film and TV studios try to maximise this in any other case very costly and unlucky scenario for his or her profit. On that observe, Disney moved up the Disney+ streaming date for Frozen 2 by a full three months to this Sunday. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker can be on digital proper now in an early launch, though solely by a couple of days.