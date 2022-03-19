Surprise for Franco Colapinto’s F3 debut, the Argentine driver who fights to get to Formula 1: “Incredible”

The Argentine stayed with the first place of the classification in Bahrain

Since Gastón Mazzacane ran for the last time in the Formula 1, the Argentine flag entered an extensive process without pilots in the main motorsport competition that has been going on for two decades. The bleak panorama suffered an air of hope in recent times with the emergence of the young Franco Colapintowho this year will have his premiere in Formula 3one of the antechambers of the Máxima.

The 18 year old runner took the first step in F3 and surprised everyone: took pole position at the Bahrain GP ahead of the sprint race which will take place this Saturday from 7 in the morning (Argentina). The main race will take place on Sunday (with transmission of ESPN from 5.30).

representative albiceleste He set a time of 1:46.249 to seize pole position, ahead of Czech Roman Stanek, Indian Kush Maini and Swiss Gregoire Saucy. Also ranked sixth was the Ecuadorian-American runner John Manuel Correawho in August 2019 miraculously saved his life when he was involved in the tragic Formula 2 accident in which Frenchman Anthoine Hubert died.

“What just happened! Franco Colapinto is on pole in his first F3 qualifying″shared the official account of the category after what was done by the Argentine representative. “Amazing!”noted in another post.

Colapinto is part of the Dutch team Van Amersfoort Racing along with the Mexican Rafael Villagómez and the British Reece Ushijima. The detail is that this team hosted the jump of the German Mick Schumacher to mainstream motorsport in 2015, when the seven-time F1 champion’s son drove the team’s car in Formula 4.

The albiceleste was able to make the leap to F3 after his great season in the European Regional Formula in which he achieved two wins (Red Bull Ring in Austria and Valencia) and finished sixth in the championship, taking into account that he landed in Europe in 2019 and that year he won the title in the Spanish Formula 4 (11 wins).

It was formally born, but Formula 3 has already become one of the hotbeds of Formula 1, taking into account that F2 is the step prior to making the leap to the star division. In 2021, the Norwegian Dennis Hauger He won the title aboard a Prema Racing and for this season he will be part of Formula 2 with the same team.

The Japanese Yuki Tsunoda –which this 2022 will have its second year in Formula 1 aboard AlphaTauri– is one of the most prominent surnames that has passed through F3 so far in the short span of its life. Beyond that also shone the Russian Robert Shwartzmanthe Indian Jehan Daruvala and the australian Oscar Piastriall surnames that are under the radar of different F1 teams for the future.

The detail for this season is that the divisional will host surnames known as those of the Italian Enzo Trulli (son of former F1 racer Jarno Trulli) and Arthur Leclercyounger brother of Ferrari driver Charles.

Argentina has been 21 years since a representative was in Formula 1: Gastón Mazzacane He got on board the car of the Prost team (he had been in Minardi previously) for the last time on April 15, 2001 at the Imola GP and had to leave due to a mechanical problem.

Colapinto signed the pole position in his first Formula 3 qualy

