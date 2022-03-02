Surprise in boxing: Tyson Fury stated that he will retire after his next fight and insisted on one of his most eccentric theories

Tyson Fury gave a press conference prior to his fight against Dillian Whyte on April 23 (Photo: Reuters)

After knocking out Deontay Wilder in the eleventh round last October, Tyson Fury will put his heavyweight championship belt on the line for the second time. And it may be the last. The British boxer 33 years He stated that he will retire after his fight next April 23rd against his compatriot Dillian Whyte because he doesn’t have “nothing more to prove”.

“What I want to do after boxing is lie on a beach, drink a piña colada, drive a Ferrari and live on a yacht, full stop. That is what I will do”commented the famous boxer at a press conference that his future opponent did not attend. Whyte will not attend any press conference except the last one due to discrepancies in the distribution of the money from the PPV.

“He is receiving the biggest payment of his life. He should be here kissing me and washing my feet. It has given me so much more confidence, it’s amazing. It has definitely flown the white flag in my opinion. He doesn’t want to come face to face with me cause he’ll see that fire in my eyes”, commented Fury.

Everyone dreamed, in case of victory against Whytea title reunification match between Tyson Fury and the winner of the rematch between his compatriot Anthony Joshua and the ukrainian Oleksander Usykwho had snatched his belts WITH, FIB and OMB last September.

However, the Gipsy King assured that it will be “completely retired” after having faced Whyte and answered that it is “undefeated double world champion, with 150 million (pounds) in his bank account, without having to prove anything”.

After his presentation to the media that attended Wembley, the flamboyant British fighter gave an interview to ‘Pat McAfee Show’ on YouTube and was more specific about his goodbye to boxing: “I am 34 years old, I have been professional for 14, boxing for more than 20. I have a lot of wear and tear. I am undefeated and twice world champion, which is an elite club. Only one person before me finished it undefeated: Rocky Marciano. I will be the second. It may be my last fight. I want to retire as an undefeated champion. I’m focused on making movies, one of my life”.

In said report, Fury He insisted that the secret of his success to remain undefeated champion is related to masturbation, something that he had already commented on before facing Wilder. “I attribute much of my success to masturbating seven times a day. Gotta keep the blood circulating. The only thing I’m loaded on is testosterone, so touching me all these years,” she explained.

On the other hand, Tyson Fury He also talked about those Ukrainian boxers who have enlisted in the army of their country to defend it against the Russian invasion. “I think what they are doing is fantastic. I would be the first to join, if England or America got involved. If you are from that country and live there, defend it there. Love your wife, and she fights for your country. That’s what I think,” she opined.

