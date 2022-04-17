Surprise in England: the new manager of Manchester United would do without Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano could leave Manchester United (Reuters/Carl Recine)

Cristiano Ronaldo He is not going through the best moment of his career nor at Manchester United since his return to the club. In the last week he was targeted by everyone after his reaction to an Everton fan whom he attacked after his team fell 1-0 and now rumors are circulating that they put him out of the Mancunian institution in the next season.

As revealed by the British media Daily Starthe alleged future coach of the Red Devils I would do without the services of the Portuguese for not having a place in his game system. They assured that Erik ten Hagcurrent DT of Ajax in the Netherlands, warned the English managers that if he takes over his bench, he will demand that they put the emblematic player up for sale CR7.

For the 52-year-old Dutch strategist, one of the most weighted on the Old Continent today, the Lusitanian’s age (37) and style will be an obstacle to empowering his team. ten Hag is five games away from becoming league champion with Ajaxwhich is 4 points ahead of the top PSV Eindhoven, with which it will meet this Saturday for the final of the KNVB Beker (national cup). Meanwhile, on Saturday 4/23 they will visit NEC (PSV will do the same against Cambuur) in search of perpetuating themselves as leaders.

What will happen to Cristiano Ronaldo at United? (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

For his part, Cristiano has the possibility of extending his bond in Manchester for another year, although he is considering what his best future will be, taking into account that he did not get along with some teammates in the locker room, the results achieved by the team were not what he expected in this campaign and, his personal level, dropped a lot if the numbers of his career are taken into account (even so, he has converted 12 goals in the Premier).

“The harmony in the locker room is not correct, Rashford and Greenwood’s form has plummeted since Ronaldo arrived. They cannot express themselves, it is as if they constantly thought ‘I have to pass it on to Ronaldo, I have to create opportunities for him’”, was what the former English footballer assured some time ago Gabriel Agbonlahorwho pinned down shorts in red dressing room.

Manchester United will host bottom club Norwich tomorrow in search of being in the qualifying zone for international cups in the Premier League standings. The box led by the German Ralph Rangnick He also said goodbye in the round of 16 of the Champions Cup in the hands of Atlético Madrid del cholos Simeone was eliminated (on penalties) by modest Middlesbrough in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup and said goodbye to the English League Cup in the Third Round after running into West Ham.

KEEP READING:

They revealed the secrets of Luka Modric for his optimal physical condition at the age of 36: the unexpected allowed in his diet to relax

Erling Haaland’s novel is defined: a Premier League giant is very close to closing his signing

They threatened to kill the Bayern Munich coach: he received 450 intimidating messages after the elimination against Villarreal in the Champions League