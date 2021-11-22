Surprise: in England they assure that Pochettino “is ready” to leave PSG and take over at Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino has a contract until June 2023 with PSG (Reuters)

After the 4-1 loss to Watfrod on Saturday, the Manchester United announced that Ole’s cycle Gunnar Solskjaer at the head of the first team had culminated. Immediately, the managers of the English giant activated the engines to find his replacement as quickly as possible and in just a few hours the name that sounds loudest at Old Trafford is nothing less than Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine coach, with a current contract in the París Saint-Germain (PSG) made a big impression on the Premier League after his stints in the Southampton and the Tottenham. In the latter he spent five years and there he grew players who today are figures such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Heung-min Son and Kieran Trippier, among others.

For this reason, his last name was one of the first in the list of possible successors of Solsckjaer, among whom are also Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers. But the surprising thing is that by these hours the Daily Mail y The Mirror argue that the PSG coach “is ready” to accept the offer and resign from his current position.

The reason they both use is that Pochettino “is not happy” in France and that he is “frustrated” for not being able to develop the game that was expected of a team that has stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. At the same time, he misses the Premier League and his family, who still live in London.

The cover of this Monday of the newspaper Mirror maintains that Manchester United is going for Pochettino (Mirror Sport)

Although, there have been no official contacts yet, the 49-year-old from Rosario will have to travel to Manchester this week, for his commitment against City for the Champions League. Meanwhile, the British press insists that at the moment he is the number one priority for the United management, who would not rule out waiting until the end of the year to try to convince him to change teams.

The truth is Pochettino has a current contract with PSG until June 2023 so his exit would not be easy. In addition, if this transfer takes place, he would stop directing Lionel Messi to train Cristiano Ronaldo, something very curious if the rivalry between the two players is taken into account.

For his part the Manchester United, who had also been interested in his services a few years ago, announced that the reins of the first team have been taken by Michael Carrick on an interim basis. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an interview to the internal media of his former club to say goodbye to the fans: “This club means everything to me and together we are a good match, but unfortunately I could not get the results we needed and it is time for me to step aside ”. The Norwegian had assumed the position on an interim basis in December 2018, but his great start allowed him to reaffirm himself in the position he had until yesterday.

While all of this is going on Zinedinde Zidane, winner of three consecutive Champions League with Real Madrid continues to wait from the outside. His name has already been linked to PSG, Manchester United and the French team. Although for the moment, the Frenchman is still at home waiting for an offer that tempts him to return to the ring.

