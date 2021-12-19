Surprise in football: Ronaldo became the new owner of Cruzeiro de Brasil

Ronaldo, the majority shareholder of Real Valladolid, has now fully immersed himself in Brazilian football (Photo: EFE)

The future of cruise you just had an unexpected turnaround – you will have an investment made by Ronaldo Nazário of around 400 million reais to become owner by acquiring 90% of the shares of the corporation. In an announcement made this Saturday, the former club player confirmed the agreement with the club’s president, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

The negotiation was carried out in São Paulo and a video on social networks showed the celebration of the new owner of the Minas Gerais painting. “Too happy to have completed this operation. To say that I have a lot to give back to Cruzeiro, to take Cruzeiro where it deserves to be. We have a lot of work ahead of us. I ask the fans to reconnect with the club, to go to the stadium, because we are going to need a lot of strength and unity. We have the ambition to do Cruzeiro again. We have nothing to celebrate yet, but we are very excited, “said Ronaldo about this entity that descended from Brasileirao for the first time in its history at the end of 2019 and is experiencing poor results in Serie B in that country.

According to the Brazilian media Globe Sports, the investment of the former striker will be made through the company Tara Sports and that prior to the agreement, the Cruzeiro had two other effective proposals on the desk. “The operation provides for the financial and operational rebalancing of the club’s football department, with a sustainable growth plan in the medium and long term. The completion of the transaction is subject to the completion of a series of precedent conditions ”, recited the statement of the company that will take power in the club.

Ronaldo played for Cruzeiro between the second half of 1993 and the first half of 1994 (Photo: @Cruzeiro)

The Cruzeiro will announce more details throughout Saturday. Ronaldo will become the majority shareholder of the Cruzeiro SAF, created two weeks ago by the club. The Phenomenon, 45, currently also owns the Valladolid, Second Division club of Spain. In 2018, it acquired 51% of the shares for 30 million euros and expectations are growing that there will now be close interaction between the clubs.

According to the director of XP Investment, Pedro Mosque, who led the operation, details have yet to be finalized to complete the transaction. “Soccer in Brazil has to change the way it is managed. You still have a lot to do to complete the operation. He owes a great debt to the Cruzeiro. We have all the procedures and renegotiations to be carried out. But it is the beginning of a new trajectory ”, declared Ronaldo’s right-hand man in the talks.

It is worth remembering that Ronaldo played for Cruzeiro between the second half of 1993 and the first half of 1994. There he played a total of 58 official matches and scored 56 goals, which made him the 35th highest scorer in the club’s history..

The tweet with which Ronaldo Nazário announced the purchase of the Cruzeiro

