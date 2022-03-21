Surprise in Formula 1: Verstappen left, Leclerc won the battle in Bahrain and Ferrari celebrated again after two and a half years

Charles Leclerc won this Sunday at Bahrain Grand Prix which was played in the circuit of Sakhir and it was Ferrari’s winning lap in the Formula 1 after two and a half years. The Monegasque led the 1-2 for the Scuderia in front of the spanish Carlos Sainz. The podium was completed Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) despite its lack of grip. While the last world champion, in Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), abandoned due to failures in the hydraulic steering.

The 24-year-old Leclerc made a good start and kept the top position over Verstappen. Behind both is the other Ferrari driven by the Spanish Carlos Sainz. While Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) realized Sergio “Checo” Perez (Redbull). who also lost to Kevin Magnussen, whose Haas is also powered by Ferrari and is very competitive. However, the Dane later reportedly had some brake failure and dropped two places.

With Leclerc two seconds ahead of Verstappen, the fight was provided by the Finn’s two Alfa Romeros Valtteri Bottas and the chinese Guanyu Zhouagainst the Williams of the Thai Alexander Albon. While in the tenth lap Checo Pérez overtook Hamilton and placed fourth.

Beyond the fact that the Mercedes drivers are not strong like those of Ferrari and Honda (supplier of Red Bull and Alpha Tauri), the German team did not decide to use the new set of soft tires (everyone started with that compound except the two McLaren) for the race and bet on it in qualifying. On the eleventh lap Hamilton entered the pits to make his first stop and was placed hard rubbers. Returning to the track, with cold rubber, he went too far in the first corner and was overtaken by Guanyu Zhou and the Englishman finished 12th. However, on the next turn the Sevenfold left the Chinese behind.

On lap 15 Verstappen came in to change his tires and put on the new soft compound in order to gain grip and be faster. In the next round Leclerc made the save from him and put on the soft compound as well. The Dutchman reduced the difference and was less than a second away, which allowed him to use the DRS (N. of the R: system that allows a better air intake in the rear wing and gives more speed to the car that comes behind) and in lap 17 overtook Leclerc at the first corner. But then between turns 3 and 4 Leclerc regained control. On the following lap, the duel was repeated: Max caught Charles, who then returned to first place.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in full fight (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

At lap 19, Verstappen passed Leclerc again, but the world champion blocked and went through so the Ferrari driver once again took the pole position. By lap 20 Max was no longer in the DRS zone (less than a second) and was unable to attempt another overtake.

The wear of Verstappen’s tires after his block caused him to lose ground and Leclerc took 2.9 seconds off him on lap 24. The Red Bull rider was unable to return to the DRS zone and with this the Ferrari driver managed to assert himself in the tip. “tires are dead”, Verstappen fired over the radio at his team on lap 28, when Hamilton made another stop in which he lost time and the Briton was eighth. Lewis put hard tires again and his team still asked him not to push them too hard.

Two laps later Verstappen made his second stop and put on the medium compound and that was his strategy to finish the race. In the next lap, Leclerc complied with his second stop and they put medium tires on him and returned to the track ahead of Verstappen.

In that instance, the competition was led by Sainz and Checo Pérez as escort. Leclerc was the virtual leader since the arrests of the Spanish and the Mexican were still missing, who entered the pits on lap 34.

The first meters of the race in Sakhir (REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani)

Leclerc regained the lead on the track and with 22 laps to go the Monegasque took Verstappen by two seconds, which was widened to 3.6 seconds on lap 41. With a good pace in his F1-75, the Monegasque was able to stay in the vanguard. Three rounds later Max made his third stoppage and they put soft rubber on him. A lap later Hamilton made the third stop from him.

However, the drama came with the engine failure of Pierre Gasly’s Alpha Tauri and to remove the car the safety car entered and with it the differences disappeared. Leclerc took the opportunity to put soft tires.

But after the restart, Verstappen, instead of trying to overtake Leclerc, had to defend himself against Sainz who almost overtook him when he reached the first corner. The 3.1 seconds in the final three laps between Charles and Max defined the race at Sakhir.

Charles Leclerc with the trophy on the podium (REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani)

Hydraulic problems prevented Verstappen from continuing in the race and abandoned with two laps to go. While in the last two laps Hamilton approached Pérez (with loss of engine power) and they fought for third place. The pressure from the Englishman generated a spin for the Mexican who, like his partner, could not finish the race and the two Red Bull drivers did not add any points. Striking to see the Austrian squad no points in the Constructors’ Championship. This amazing F1 also shows Haas third in said contest for the ten units obtained by Kevin Magnussen (fifth), the replacement of the Russian Nikita Mazepin…

“The last two years have been very difficult for all the guys and they have built an incredible car,” said Leclerc, who scored an emphatic win and led a historic 1-2 victory for Ferrari that returned to victory after two and a half years. The podium was completed by Hamilton.

“We try to be the smartest thing and use the DRS at the right times,” he said of the fight with Verstappen. “I made a great restart and that gave me a bit of margin to reach the end”, he explained about the definition of the competition. Charles leads the championship with 26 points, against 18 for Sainz and 15 for Hamilton.

Ferrari had not started winning since Australia 2018 with Sebastian Vettel and since 2004 that the Scuderia did not start with a 1-2, in the year of the last title of Michael sSchumacher. The typhoid have something to get excited about again.

But neither Ferrari nor Leclerc can rest on their laurels since in a week the rest will seek to vindicate themselves on the second date of the season that will be held in Saudi Arabia, on the Jeddah street circuit.

BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX – CLASSIFIER

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF DRIVERS (FIRST 5)

1) Charles Leclerc (25)

2) Carlos Sainz (18)

3) Lewis Hamilton (15)

4) George Russell (12)

5) Kevin Magnussen (10)

CONSTRUCTORS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (FIRST 5)

1) Ferrari (44)

2) Mercedes (27)

3) Haas (10)

4) Alfa Romeo (9)

5) Alpine (5)

