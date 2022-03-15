Surprise in Indian Wells: Medvedev was eliminated and Djokovic will be number 1 again

Daniil Medvedev has been at the top of the ATP ranking since February 28 (USA TODAY Sports)

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev fell this Monday before Gael Monfils in the third round of Indian Wells and will lose his status as number one in the ATP ranking at the hands of Novak Djokovic. The French, number 28 of the ATPgave the great surprise of the tournament by winning 4-6, 6-3 and 6-1 to the joy of the fans of the Masters 1000 Californian.

Medvedevwhich officially succeeded Djokovic as world number one on February 28, he will return the first place to him next Monday once the tournament is over. The tennis player Moscow needed to reach at least the quarter-finals to stay at the top of the ranking of the ATP when the new classification is published.

The 26-year-old, who had admitted before the event that he felt the pressure of being No. 1, watched in frustration as his veteran rival pulled him back from an opening set and paid his anger by crashing his racket to the ground in the third set. Catharsis did not work this time and the Russian player lost his next serve to a My son launched to one of the great victories of his career.

Thousands of spectators celebrated the victory of the Parisian on the center court of Indian Wellsthe second largest in the world, where the Ukrainian flag flies alongside that of the United States in support of the European country in the face of the Russian invasion.

Gael Monfils gave the hit in Indian Wells (USA TODAY Sports)

The Frenchman, with 11 titles to his credit, is chasing his first Masters 1000 trophy in a season in which he was champion in Adelaide and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. “I know I’m a tough opponent for anyone (…) It’s great to have done it in the United States,” he said after the win.

Medvedevwhich in 2021 raised its first title of Grand Slam at US Openis in the list of participants of the next Masters 1000 de Miami (March 21 – April 3), where they will not compete Djokovic ni Reef Nadal.

For your part My son35, will be seen in the round of 16 of Indian Wells before the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, one of the great promises of world tennis at 18 years old. The pupil of the former player John Charles Ferrero continues burning stages since in October he made his letter of introduction to the world of tennis with a dazzling victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas, then number three in the world, in the US Open.

weeks later Alcaraz raised the Masters Next Genwhich brings together the best promises on the circuit, and in February he won his first ATP 500 category tournament in Rio de Janeiro, defeating the Argentine in the final Diego Schwartzman. On Monday, in the third round in the Californian desert, he completed another unrelenting performance against his compatriot Bautista, a veteran of the circuit with 10 titles in his cabinet.

With information from AFP