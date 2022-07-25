Surprise: in Spain they say that Xavi asked Barcelona to sign Lionel Messi

Messi and Xavi, in their time as teammates at Barcelona. Multi-champions and multi-award winners (AFP / JOSEP LAGO)

The news caused a stir in Europe: according to the newspaper Sport, Xavi Hernandeztechnical director of Barcelonawould have asked the leadership and the technical secretariat to re-sign Lionel Messi, today with a contract with PSG until June 2023 and in preseason with the French in Japan. The same medium introduces the coach’s gaze: he believes that the arrival of the Argentine “may be key to refloating the club”, beyond the fact that the institution has just made a strong bet by acquiring the Pole’s pass Robert Lewandowski at 45 million euros.

The request would not seek to conflict with Paris Saint Germain: the idea of ​​the former midfielder, multi-champion with La Pulga in Barsa’s golden era, is that the club rehire him when his relationship with those led by Chritophe Galtier ends, that is, from the 2023/2024 season.

What are the reasons behind the order? Xavi wants to close the crack that opened with the leadership headed by Joan Laporta, after Leo failed to renew his contract when there was a verbal agreement before the start of last season. The head of the institution then blamed the economic crisis and the financial Fair Play established by the League, but later made multi-million dollar contracts, such as the cases of Ferrán Torres, Raphinha and the aforementioned Lewandowski.

Just parallel to this news you published Sport, Laporta spoke of the striker during the preseason of the Spanish team in the United States. “Messi has been everything, For Barça, he was possibly the best player in history, the most efficient. He is only comparable to Johan Cruyff. We had to make a decision as a result of the (financial) legacy that we had receivedthe institution is above players and coaches”, he explained.

“But I think, I wish, that the Messi chapter has not yet ended at Barça and I think it is our responsibility to ensure that this open chapter, which has not yet been closed, has a good moment in which it can be done as it should have been done and, in addition, has a much more splendid ending than it was,” he added. . The beginning of seduction attempt from a distance?

The same publication indicates that Xavi wants the Flea as the leader of the locker room, knowing the corridors of the Camp Nou. Y he understands that the fairest thing is for him to end his career at the club that trained him. In addition, at a time when Barcelona advanced the sale of rights to strengthen itself, a return of Messi would have his impact on marketing, given that he is a magnet for companiessomething that was demonstrated in the leap that PSG’s income from the sale of shirts and sponsorship led to.

Xavi maintains a close relationship with the Argentine, to the point that they have gone to eat together (adding other former teammates such as Busquets and Jordi Alba) in the last year. There is an element of potential conflict: Gerard Piqué, whom in Catalonia they point to as one of those who suggested to Laporta to discontinue the link with Messi to accommodate the finances. At the same time, PSG is evaluating offering the striker another year of bond. And there is still a latent chance that he will play for Inter Miami in the MLS.

The novel has just begun and has a whole year ahead of it, with a World Cup in between. Will it be possible for Messi to return to the club where he is an idol?

