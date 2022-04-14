Surprise in the Europa League: Barcelona fell to Eintracht Frankfurt and was eliminated in the quarterfinals

*The best plays of the surprise elimination of Barcelona at the Camp Nou

The Barcelonafavorite for the title in the Europa Leaguewas eliminated by surprise in the quarter finals by losing for 3 a 2 in it Camp Nou before him Eintracht Frankfurtwho reached the semifinals together with RB Leipzig and the West Ham.

In view of 30,000 compatriots who gave an unusual image on the Catalan stagethe German team, who had tied 1-1 a week ago at home, left the Barça in the first half thanks to goals from the Serbian Filip Kostic and the Colombian Rafael Santos Borre.

In the second half, Kostic expanded the account of his own and in closing Sergio Busquets and the dutch Memphis Depay, also from the twelve steps, they shortened the distances without being able to complete the comeback.

The team from the German financial capital will compete for a place in the final of Sevilla of the next May 18 at West Hamthat in his commitment thrashed 3-0 to Lyon in France. Although the first leg in London ended with a 1-1 that foreshadowed an uncertain outcome in this tie, the English team was superior and sentenced the pass in 10 minutes, which passed between the goals of Craig Dawson Y Jarrod Bowen. Between both goals also marked the British international Declan Rice.

*Highlights of West Ham’s victory in France

In the other qualifiers, the Lunique eliminated the Atalanta by prevailing in bergamo for 2-0, with two conquests of the young French striker Chritopher Nkunku. After 1-1 in the first leg in Germany, everything was pending for the second leg, but the Italian team showed that they are far from their best moment and were clearly surpassed by their rival.

Although the give lined up the Colombian Duvan Zapatawho played the 90 minutes just a week after reappearing after three months off due to injury, and in the last half hour he was accompanied by his compatriot Louis Muriel, the Italian team hardly created any danger and was much inferior to its rival.

Al Atalanta now has a complicated end to the season, since in the A league it is eighth with 51 points, 11 behind Juventus, which occupies the fourth place that gives access to play the next Champions League, a tournament in which give participated in the last three editions. In the semifinals, the Leipzig will be measured at Glasgow Rangers who eliminated Braga in Scotland.

Europa League quarter-final second leg results:

Atalanta 0-2 RB Leipzig (ida 1-1)

Lyon 0-0 West Ham (ida 1-1)

FC Barcelona 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt (ida 1-1)

Glasgow Rangers 3-1 Braga (0-1)

KEEP READING

FIFA confirmed the date of the Qatar World Cup playoff between Scotland and Ukraine

Rafael Santos Borré’s great goal against Barcelona and the emotional dedication to Freddy Rincón

Juan Musso’s bad day: from a rude mistake to the penalty he committed in Atalanta’s elimination from the Europa League

The absence of Mbappé in a PSG presentation that triggered speculation about his future