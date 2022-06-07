Surprise in the market: Barcelona negotiates to sign Ángel Di María after his departure from PSG

Ángel Di María debates his future between two great Europeans (Reuters)

The transfer window that was looming began to transform into one of the busiest starts to the season in recent years. The Manchester City and the Real Madrid made their first moves by hiring Erling Haaland y Antonio Rudigerbut there are still many names wandering the market.

Among them is the Angel Di Maria, to whom PSG recently put an end to his bond after seven years after announcing that he would not renew his contract, which ends on June 30. The eyes are on The noodlewhat its future is debated between two great ones of Europe.

After facing his commitments with the albiceleste in the last FIFA double date, the Argentine began to enjoy his vacations in his native Rosario, and from there surely also he would be analyzing the options to continue with his career before returning to Rosario Central.

Although at first it seemedand the agreement with Juventus was totally closedis now the Barcelona that entered the bid by the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker.

PSG decided not to renew Di María’s contract (Reuters)

Recently, the Catalan newspaper Sports world assured that the 34-year-old footballer began to be seen with good eyes from Barcelona despite the fact that the first targeted on the market is Raphina, a Leeds winger.

However, given the economic difficulties that the entity is going through blaugranaand in the case of not reaching an agreement with the English team, Di María’s option seems to have gained strength because the Argentine would arrive freely and only the conditions and numbers in his contract would have to be negotiated.

After this information became known, a response came from Italy. According to The Gazzetta dello SportJuventus wants to get hold of The noodle at all costs, especially after the imminent departure of Paulo Dybala, and that is why From the top leadership they would make an economic effort to convince him.

Di María could return to Spanish football after passing through Real Madrid (Reuters)

Massimiliano Allegri wants to count on the services of the winger to reinforce the squad with the aim of winning Serie A again and being serious candidates in the Champions League, for this the club would have made him a new offer improving the premiums that the Argentine would charge in case of signing for the Old lady.

From Spain, meanwhile, they assured that the player’s priority is to return to compete in La Ligaa championship that he played for four years (at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2014) and to reach the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the best possible way.

Furthermore, they reported that Di María’s intention is to sign for only one year to, later, in June undertake his return to local football, more precisely to Rosario Central, a club that saw him born footballingly.

KEEP READING

Di María explained why he believes that Messi is not going to fulfill his dream of playing in Argentine football

Di María’s show against Italy: the goal that retired Chiellini and the two shots that caused the ovation

An unexpected train trip with Scaloni: another “bar office” session, the gesture with a passenger who did not know him and the match that he analyzed in detail