Surprise in the Premier League: a fan tied his neck to a post and interrupted Everton-Newcastle

The curious sequence in the middle of the game

A strange episode occurred in the middle of the meeting between Everton and Newcastlepending on the 20th of the Premier League. A spectator at Goodison Park stadium jumped onto the pitch during the match, tied his neck to a goal post and caused the match to be interrupted.

The protester burst onto the lawn and fastened his neck to the pole with a cable tie. Stadium operators and some members of security took a few minutes to untie him and remove him from the field of play. The clash was interrupted for six minutes.

They ran 48 minutes of the lawsuit when the fanatic jumped to the grass and, before giving space to the intervention of the agents, he tied himself to the post with a seal. The judge stopped the actions and the transmission cameras, in principle, chose not to show the scene, as is often the case with spontaneous ones. But the delay led the cameramen to focus on the curious episode.

The young man, with an orange t-shirt with the legend “We have no future, just stop the oil”. First, they tried to untie it among several people by hand, but given the difficulty, an Everton worker ran to get a tool, with which the task was also made difficult, due to the passive gesture of the protester.

As the minutes ticked by, the fans in the stands laughed at the situation and began to applaud each unsuccessful attempt to free him. In the middle, the technical bodies of the two squads instructed the footballers to carry out warm-up exercises to avoid possible injuries when the match resumed.

Finally, in the 54th minute, they managed to cut the seal, but there were two other imponderables for those trying to restore normality. First, the young man refused to be moved, he lay down on the grass, and had to be picked up by several people to overcome his resistance and get him out of the area. In unison, another spontaneous jumped onto the field, but was quickly apprehended by the police.

The duel continued and the Everton got a last victory, in the 91st minute, thanks to a goal from Alex Iwobi. Thus, the local climbed to 17th place in the Premier League standings and moved away from Watford, the last team in the relegation zone. Newcastle, for its part, is also complicated in its fight to maintain the category: it appears on step 14, with 31 units.

With information from EFE

