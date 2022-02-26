Surprise in the transfer market: Real Madrid closely follows one of River Plate’s figures

In Spain they report that Real Madrid wants Enzo Fernández

He is a footballer who settled a long time ago in Marcelo Gallardo’s starting team and one of the most outstanding of the River Plate squad in recent times. By yields, current affairs and projection, one of the highest value. It is not for nothing that several important groups have already sounded him out and, the last to appear on the scene, is Real Madrid. Enzo Fernández is the player that appears in the folder of the merengue entity.

“The general director (José Ángel Sánchez) is trying to convince the president (Florentino Pérez) about a player he has seen, has reports and it may be that he fits perfectly in the midfield of Real Madrid, which is already beginning to be many years old, many kilometers and above all you have to start cooling it down”, journalist Pipi Estrada mentioned in The beach bar. And later he specified: “That soccer player for whom Sánchez is having that nice fight with the president, whom he is trying to convince, is an Argentine who plays for River Plate. His name is Enzo Fernández, he is 21 years old and he is a midfielder”.

The squad led by Carlo Ancelotti could have the former Defense and Justice as high in the next transfer market. Fernández is a drinkable option to provide a quota of fresh air in a sector of the field in which Madrid has the Croatian Luka Modric (36 years old, his contract expires next June), the German Toni Kroos (32 years old, with bond until 2023), the Brazilian Carlos Casemiro (30, contract until 2025), the Uruguayan Federico Valverde (23, bond until 2027) and the French Eduardo Camavinga (19, also until 2027).

The jewel of the River Plate quarry could mean a significant sum of money for the Núñez club, since it renewed its contract until the end of 2025 and its termination clause amounts to €20 million.

Enzo Fernández, followed by Real Madrid (Photo Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

A few days ago, the former world champion in France 98 and today representative Robert Pires, was present at the Monumental stadium to watch live River’s win against Patronato for the League Cup. In addition to meeting again with Marcelo Gallardo, whom he had faced on the field when he played for Olympique de Marseille during the passage of Doll in Monaco, he took the opportunity to schedule the name of Enzo Fernández.

“There are many, but I liked number 13, Enzo Fernández. It’s not because I used to play in the same position, but he does have a very good way of playing, moving around. It was always a solution for his companions. He handles the ball very well. What I like is that he always wants to break the lines, play with the wings or try to play with the striker. Apparently, I loved Enzo Fernández”, Pires commented before the microphones of ESPN.

When the Frenchman’s praise was mentioned to him, the midfielder millionaire He blushed: “Thank you very much, a compliment like that is very nice. It helps me to keep improving”. The former Arsenal footballer in England and Villarreal, among others, has direct contact with several important clubs in Europe and may become an intermediary in the negotiation with some of them in the middle of the year. Real Madrid, for the time being, has already hit the ground…

