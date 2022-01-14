Surprise in the transfer market: Silvio Romero left Independiente and will play in Brazil

Silvio Romero, scorer for Independiente, will play for Fortaleza in Brazil (Fotobaires)

Independiente was left today without its captain, Silvio Romero, who will go on loan to Fortaleza in Brazil for a year. The cast is led by Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda and will play the next Copa Libertadores. The complicated economic situation of Independiente had led to the Cordovan’s interest in moving away from the team that is his top benchmark, scorer and favorite of his fans, and that possibility finally materialized this Thursday.

At first, Romero was wanted by Ceará, who finished eleventh in the last Brasileirao and therefore will play this year’s South American Cup. But the Cordovan Vojvoda, former technical director of Newell’s Old Boys, Defense and Justice, Huracán, Tallares de Córdoba and Unión La Calera de Chile moved quickly, alerted the directors of Fortaleza and they ended up taking him to reinforce the team with goals. north brazilian.

Fortaleza, which would take over the three-month debt that Rojo had with Romero, agreed to a one-year loan, with an obligation to purchase. The total amount of the transfer was not provided.

“Well, we are very happy to have signed Silvio Romero, we understand that he is a great forward of international quality, one of the best in Argentine football”, expressed the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz.

Champion of the South American Cup in 2013 with Lanús, he also lifted the Suruga Bank Cup with Independiente 2018. He scored 22 goals and four assists in 2021, while in the season he played a total of 55 games between Copa Sudamericana, Liga de Primera División, Copa Argentina and League Cup. In the four seasons he played for Independiente, he played 129 games and scored 50 goals, they highlighted on the official site.

Romero is also the scorer of the last decade for Rojo, the top scorer in international competitions, he was the team’s top scorer in the 2019 Copa Sudamericana and the 2019 local championship.

“Right-handed, he is a man from the area and scores goals with his head, free-kick and inside the small area, as well as being very effective with the aerial ball. Well, we are very happy to have signed Silvio Romero, we understand that he is a great striker of international quality, one of the best strikers in Argentine football”, expressed on the Fortaleza website.

“The negotiation lasted around two weeks, where we worked everything with great secrecy, which is typical of our work, without fuss, in a period of much criticism and we know that we are working for the best of the club”, explained the president.

KEEP READING:

Atento River Plate: Rome and Lazio are targeting a figure from Marcelo Gallardo’s team

The new love relationship of Juan Martín del Potro waiting for his return to tennis

A blooper and 2 goals in 4 minutes: Atlético Madrid lost to Athletic Bilbao and was eliminated from the Spanish Super Cup

James Rodríguez helped save the life of a soccer player who collapsed and had a heart attack in the middle of the match with a key maneuver

Palermo revealed that he called Riquelme: what he asked him and the advice he gave Luis Vázquez before the possible arrival of Benedetto