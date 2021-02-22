Surprise in the world of reggaeton: Natti Natasha announced that she is 6 months pregnant

After receiving the award for the best song of the year at the Lo Nuestro 2021 gala, which was held this Thursday in Miami, Natti Natasha She surprised her fans by announcing a six-month pregnancy that, she implied, she achieved after much effort.

Just a few weeks after confirming her romance with the Puerto Rican urban music producer Rafael Raphy Pina, the Dominican artist revealed that they are already waiting for an heir.

“Today we celebrate twice this gift that fans of the world sent me and this blessing that God sent me, one more proof that women are warriors” said the singer upon receiving the award for tropical song of the year for her collaboration with Romeo Santos on the song “The best version of me.”

In her speech, Natasha added that she now has to work harder than ever for her baby, whose gender she did not reveal, and expressed her love for her fiancé Pina, who kissed her belly before she took the stage.

“So many doctors told me that I would not be able to be a mother, and I share this six-month-old belly with you”, expressed the interpreter of hits such as “Without pajamas” and “Criminal” with a big smile.

For the ceremony on Thursday, Natti Natasha wore a white suit that exposed her belly and that after the party she proudly showed in photos that she uploaded to social networks. Shortly before he had appeared in a prerecorded segment with Prince royce in which he revealed the good news.

The Premio Lo Nuestro included live performances and others prerecorded due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The relationship between the artist and her fiancé was confirmed at the end of January through a video uploaded to Pina’s Instagram account, recorded in La Parguera, in the municipality of Lajas, on the southern coast of Puerto Rico, which ended with a kiss that certified the love between them.

“Happiness is noticeable or not noticeable”, the Puerto Rican begins saying in that film, in which he appears on a jet ski with Natti Natasha behind him.

The Dominican showed her six-month pregnancy on social networks

“We are happy”, says Pina, who confirms that they are in La Parguera, the idyllic town in southern Puerto Rico with crystal clear waters famous for the practice of water sports.

“Everyone already knows”says Natasha, that does not stop smiling from the back seat.

The couple, according to local media, He had been enjoying a romantic relationship for a while. The news of his romance with the singer came after Pina will plead last year in Puerto Rico not guilty of the formal indictment of a federal grand jury for possession of weapons and ammunition, which cost him a million dollar bond.

The owner of the record company Pina Records, who has represented well-known urban artists, including Daddy Yankee, testified before the Federal Court of San Juan.

The accusatory statement indicates that on April 1, 2020, Pina possessed pistols, rifles, shotguns and ammunition for them. If convicted, he could face ten years in jail. FBI agents in Puerto Rico last April searched a property of the music producer in Caguas, a municipality of Puerto Rico.

(With information from the agency AP)

