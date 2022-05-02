Surprise in world football: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could play together next season

The best players in the world could share the court

Cristiano Ronaldo not having a good time in it Manchester United since his arrival on August 31. Despite being the top scorer of the English clubthe Portuguese will have many things to rethink after coming up empty-handed this season at failing to win any of the titles he played.

In addition to being eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16 against Atlético de Madrid, the Portuguese could stay out of the next edition if his team stumbles in any of the three games that remain ahead of him in the Premier.

That is why doubts began to arise from England about its continuity and rumors are growing about the possibility that next season he will share several minutes of play with his historic competitor, Lionel Messi, at PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo could play with Lionel Messi (Reuters)

“Cristiano has one more year on his contract (in Manchester), but I think it’s important to find out if he wants to stay or not.” recognized last week the coach of the Red Devils Ralf Rangnick on the present that the Portuguese is going through, leaving the door open to a possible way out.

The British newspaper also supported these statements Mirrorwho toyed with the possibility that finally the negotiations that had already begun in August of last year are carried outwhen there was much speculation about the fate of CR7. At that time, and already without a place at Juventus, PSG was one of those interested in taking over his services.

Former London player Paul Merson He is one of those who welcomes the signing of the Portuguese by the Parisian team: “Cristiano and Messi could play together next season”he stated in statements with Sportskeeda.

“PSG could go for him and make him the short-term replacement for Kylian Mbappé”added the 54-year-old former footballer, who considered that at 37 years old the Portuguese could take the place of the French attacker in the event that the young Parisian star finally emigrates to Real Madrid when he becomes a free agent from June.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to decide his future (Reuters)

“Ligue 1 is an easy league. Ronaldo will be able to focus on the Champions and, with Messi already at the club, we may see two of the greatest players of all time playing for the same team.”

The truth is everything depends on the will of Cristiano Ronaldowho has a contract with Manchester United until June 30, 2023. With a market value of 35 million euros (According to Transfermarkt), PSG, who are still unable to lift the top European trophy, could set their sights on him again from July, as long as Mbappé (wearing number 7) decided to leave the institution.

