‘Surprise Lady’ DC Series From Greg Berlanti in Development at CW

Greg Berlanti could possibly be including one more DC venture to his CW roster.

CW is creating a “Surprise Lady” sequence based mostly on the DC characters created by Joëlle Jones with Berlanti on board as govt producer, Selection has confirmed.

The potential one-hour drama revolves round Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer who was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God. She learns that she is Surprise Lady and along with her newfound energy should struggle the evil forces that might search to destroy the world.

Dailyn Rodriguez, whose earlier credit embody “Ugly Betty” and who served as showrunner on the final couple seasons of USA Community’s “Queen of the South,” is about to put in writing and govt produce alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden for Berlanti Productions. The present is being produced by Berlanti’s shingle in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv.

Information of the venture comes virtually precisely a month after DC Comics unveiled Flor as the subsequent iteration of Surprise Lady in a sequence of upcoming comics titled “Future State.” The 2-month comedian occasion sequence is scheduled to kick off in January 2021, that means that followers are but to get a way for this new character or exactly how she matches into the broader DC Universe. “Future State” may even unveil new iterations of a complete host of DC characters, together with Batman, Superman, the Flash and Inexperienced Lantern.

“Surprise Lady” has a script growth deal at CW, however ought to it go to sequence, it could be part of the community’s famed Arrowverse, which is at present comprised of “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Black Lightning,” “Batwoman” and the upcoming “Superman & Lois.”

