‘Surprise Lady’ DC Series Not Moving Forward at the CW

The CW’s “Surprise Lady,” primarily based on the DC character created by Joëlle Jones, is not transferring ahead at the community. Greg Berlanti had been on board to govt produce.

“I used to be very pleased with the script I wrote,” tweeted author and govt producer Dailyn Rodriguez on Friday. “Want I may’ve shared the world I created, however sadly it wasn’t meant to be. Thanks for everybody’s enthusiasm. It meant quite a bit to me.”

The potential one-hour drama centered on Latina Dreamer Yara Flor, born to an Amazonian warrior and Brazilian river god. Rodriguez beforehand served as showrunner on a number of seasons of USA Community’s “Queen of the South” and has labored on “The Night time Shift,” “The Glade,” “Misinform Me,” “Ugly Betty,” and different sequence. Alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden had been set to provide for Berlanti Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv.

The CW has to date positioned a number of orders for the 2021-2022 TV season, together with pilot orders for a live-action model of “Powerpuff Ladies,” DC mission “Naomi” from Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and an untitled spiritual dramedy from Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir. A reboot of USA Community’s “The 4400” has been picked up straight to sequence.