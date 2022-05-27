Surprise: Mike Tyson faced a famous rapper while smoking marijuana and could not beat him

The meeting between Mike Tyson and rapper The Game. They then disputed an arm wrestling match in which the former world heavyweight champion competed while smoking a marijuana cigarette.

You notice him relaxed Mike Tyson and with a smile drawn on his face for a long time. The boxing legend, who was once a world heavyweight champion, knew how to reinvent himself and apart from rebuilding himself economically, he usually appears in a meeting with another celebrity. These meetings usually take place live on social networks and in this case it was with the well-known rapper The Game.

In the video images you can see a good chemistry. Pure Chicanas and jokes made the rest of those present laugh. But the specific reason was to dispute a fight in which Iron Mike he assumed the duel by smoking a marijuana cigarette. It is known that the former professional boxer since 2017 has a cannabis cultivation company.

The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, confronted Tyson in his studio on his California ranch, and it was during the recording of the podcast Hot Boxin. The musician also revealed that Mike is a childhood idol of his, and the two have shared a close friendship for several decades.

Even The Game was almost elated when Tyson signed a pair of gloves for him and got emotional because he said he wished his father, Peter, had been around to see that moment.

Iron Mike signing the gloves to The Game

Then it was time for the arm wrestling. “Not to mention that she is leaning her whole body, and holding on to the couch (laughs). I don’t think he was prepared for my strength… The Donamatrix training has me with the same arms as Thanos. Today has been one of the best days of my life! Thanks again Mike Tyson for the 20 years of friendship and for being a true warrior for all of us who grew up idolizing you,” The Game wrote.

“I beat Mike Tyson”, he says in the caption that accompanies the video. “And before the comments begin… He confirmed it to me face to face after filming. In the end I wasn’t so hard on him because I love him and my heart told me to let him come back,” the rapper said with a smile. Tyson, meanwhile, uploaded the video of the arm wrestling on his Instagram account and asked: “Who would like to see a rematch?” Mike gifted the rapper with some of his merchandise.

Iron Mike He returned to the ring in 2020, facing Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition and then several possibilities were considered to return to the ring again. He has insisted that he would only need 30 days to prepare for any potential opponent, and has been told that he could face Jake o Logan Paul.

Through sheer force and laughter, the arm wrestling took place. Tyson already proposed a rematch

The Paul brothers have considered this proposal, with Jake telling Mirror Fighting in an exclusive session last month that he would be the first choice for his return to the ring. The younger Paul will be back in action on August 13, but his rival is unlikely to be Tyson.

Asked if he would feel bad about stepping into the ring and facing the 55-year-old Tyson, Paul replied: “No, have you seen it? He’s still hitting the pads like crazy, he’s still a killer, he’s still in phenomenal shape. He would have a huge weight advantage, 20 or 30 pounds. It would be a good fight, obviously he has more experience than me.”

“This would be the most legendary fight. It would be a lot of fun for me, very motivating and I would sell a lot on a per view basis. Sharing the ring with a legend would be something I could talk about for the rest of my life and share with my children. So why fight Tommy Fury when you can fight Mike Tyson?” he concluded.

