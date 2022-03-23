Surprise on the WTA: Ashleigh Barty, number 1 in the ranking, announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25

* Tennis player Barty announced her retirement at the age of 25

The Australian Ashleigh Barty, number one in the WTA ranking, surprised to the world of tennis announcing his retirement of sport at 25 years old. “Today is a difficult and emotional day for me as I announce my retirement from tennis,” she stated on her Instagram account. Instagram. “She wasn’t quite sure how she was going to do this… It’s hard to say… I’m happy and I’m ready.” continuous.

Barty broke the news of her retirement weeks after becoming the first local winner of the Australian Open, the season’s first Grand Slam, in 44 years. In a video message in which she is seen crying and accompanied by her friend and former stunt partner Casey Dellacqua, Barty said she is “grateful” for everything this sport has given her.

“I am so happy and so ready and I know right now in my heart that as a person this is the right thing to do,” she said, noting that tennis has given her all her dreams and more. “But I know that the moment is now to step aside and pursue other dreams and hang up the racket”he added.

Ashleigh Barty, champion of the last Australian Open, poses with the trophy during a photo session at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne (REUTERS / Loren Elliott / File photo)

Barty has been number one for over two years and is retiring after winning three Grand Slam titles: Roland Garros 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open this year. However, he recognized the physical and mental exhaustion at 25 years old. “I no longer have the physical drive, the emotional drive or everything else it takes to challenge yourself at the top of the level. I’m exhausted”Barty specified.

The Women’s Tennis Association commented on Twitter the withdrawal of the Australian. “For every girl who has admired you. For each of us you have inspired. For your love of the game. Thank you, @ashbarty for the incredible imprint you have left on the court, off the court and in our hearts,” the WTA posted.

The Women’s Tennis Association’s farewell message to Ashleigh Barty (Twitter)

Considered one of the most respected and beloved players on tour, Barty quickly became the best with her dizzying variety of slices, precise serves and perfect shots.

Last year she got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Garry Kissick, who is often present when she plays and posts messages of support on social media.

